New York City, NY

Gov. Cuomo says storm won't stop his planned resignation

edglentoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo spent his second-to-last day in office projecting an image that https://apnews.com/article/andrew-cuomo-legacy-downfall-b6b92a4ef8f97495675081dcc85990f2https://apnews.com/article/andrew-cuomo-legacy-downfall-b6b92a4ef8f97495675081dcc85990f2">he is still in control, and still fully engaged as the state dealt with heavy rain from https://apnews.com/article/tropical-storm-henri-hurricanes-35b9448730d64a02ca81da6cbbd6dc18">Tropical Storm Henri. The Democrat, who is set to resign at the end of...

www.edglentoday.com

