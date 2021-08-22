Blow A Conch Or A Shofar: Make Some Holy Noise For Climate Change

Join us for an Interfaith Climate Rally on Wednesday, August 25, 5 p.m., at San Jose City Hall Plaza. Like the Hindu faith, the Jewish faith is among the oldest continuous religions, born when people lived in nature, not in cities. Some of Judaism’s major holidays are based on ancient harvest festivals: wheat and barley in late spring, olives and grapes in autumn. We even have a New Year of the Trees, one of my favorite holidays. The blossoming of the almond tree, the first tree to bloom in Israel, signals its start. I planted an almond tree in my garden here in San Jose just to wonder at its beauty in bloom.