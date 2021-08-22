Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Greedy Williams Leaves Giants Game with Groin Injury

By Pete Smith
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCleveland Browns corner Greedy Williams suffered a groin injury that saw him leave the game against the New York Giants. He was labeled questionable to return. In part because Williams has had issues with injuries basically his entire time with the Browns since being drafted in the second round in the 2018 NFL Draft, many of the initial reactions were doom and gloom. A hamstring which caused him to miss a month in his rookie year, the nerve damage he suffered that caused him to miss his entire second season and a hamstring which has limited him this year.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#American Football#The New York Giants#Nfl Draft#The Kansas City Chiefs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFL247Sports

Jadeveon Clowney, Myles Garrett Return to Practice as Greedy Williams, Nick Harris Leave Early

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns concluded their two days of practice with the New York Giants with little fanfare, but the best news for the Browns was that defensive ends Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney were back practicing in individual drills after missing over a week with minor ailments. Garrett was listed as having a hamstring injury, while Clowney was held out but was never listed as injured.
NFLMorning Journal

Injuries to Parkey, Williams dampen Browns’ 17-13 victory over Giants | Jeff Schudel

The good and bad from the Browns’ 17-13 preseason victory over the Giants on Aug. 22 at FirstEnergy Stadium:. • Preseason games are not meaningless to the players trying to win jobs. With starters resting, the Browns backups are now 2-0 in August. It’s significant because depth was always an issue when the Browns would falter in November and December.
NFLthesource.com

Dell Curry Says Sonya Curry Cheated on Him with a Former NFL TE

Details of what is leading to the divorce of Dell and Sonya Curry are beginning to emerge. According to TMZ Sports, Dell states Sonya cheated on him with a former New England Patriots tight end. Court documents state Sonya cheated on Dell with Steven Johnson, a 1988 NFL Draft pick...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dolphins Fans React To The Peyton Manning News

Peyton Manning was reportedly almost a member of the Miami Dolphins. Former Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson told Dan Le Batard and Co. that he nearly pulled off a trade for the No. 1 overall pick – and Manning – before the NFL Draft in 1998. “It would have taken...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bruce Arians Has A Scary Admission On Antonio Brown

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of the 2020 season. After some uncertainty at the start of the offseason, Brown re-joined the Bucs for a second year, and head coach Bruce Arians is excited for how he looks now. Speaking to...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Reacts To Tonight’s Nick Chubb News

Baker Mayfield was Nick Chubb‘s biggest cheerleader Saturday night. Why? Let’s just say Chubb is flush with cash. Chubb was entering the final year of his rookie deal this upcoming season. The Cleveland Browns wanted to ensure he stayed with the team beyond the 2021 season. Mission accomplished. The star...
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Pushing For Trade For 1 Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys have Dak Prescott as their starting quarterback, but a lot of uncertainty when it comes to their backup. That uncertainty has some Cowboys fans calling for a trade to acquire one quarterback in particular. Cowboys fans have been taking to Twitter today, advocating for the team to...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NFLsportsmockery.com

Steve Young Knows Real Reason Matt Nagy Won’t Start Justin Fields

The debate regarding the Chicago Bears quarterback position was always inevitable. When they traded up for Justin Fields and head coach Matt Nagy declared Andy Dalton the Week 1 starter anyway? He had to know the media firestorm that was bound to follow. Especially if Fields looked good and Dalton didn’t in the preseason. A result that has since come to pass. People just can’t understand why Nagy is being so stubborn about this. Well, perhaps Steve Young can shed some light on things.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver Is Out For The Season

Devin Funchess will have to wait a bit longer before he makes his official return to the gridiron. On Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers placed the veteran wide receiver on injured reserve. Since the Packers just placed Funchess on injured reserve, his season with the team is over. It’s a...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Chiefs Wide Receiver Has A Message For Patrick Mahomes

Mecole Hardman understands how important the 2021 season is for him. The 23-year-old wide receiver admitted this week that the upcoming season is arguably the biggest of his young career. Hardman, a second round pick out of Georgia in 2019, is entering the second to last year of his rookie contract.
NFLPosted by
AL.com

Cleveland Browns release veteran defensive lineman

Defensive lineman Damion Square has played in 75 consecutive NFL games. But for the Alabama alumnus to keep his streak going, he needs a new opportunity with only three weeks until the kickoff to the 2021 regular season after the Cleveland Browns released Square on Thursday. Until entering free agency...
NFLBleacher Report

NFL Free Agents We Can't Believe Are Still Available

It feels like most of the big free-agent dominoes in the NFL should have toppled by now. Yet as teams approach the third and final week of the preseason, the free-agent market still offers huge names and—more importantly—players who can provide immediate upgrades to rosters. These must-know names remain on...
NFLwashingtonnewsday.com

After cutting Tim Tebow, Jaguars coach Urban Meyer discusses his future in football.

After cutting Tim Tebow, Jaguars coach Urban Meyer discusses his future in football. Tim Tebow’s football career is gone once more, and this time it’s for good. The Jaguars released the 34-year-old former Heisman Trophy winner and University of Florida quarterback on Tuesday, and coach Urban Meyer was blunt in his assessment of Tebow’s NFL prospects.

Comments / 0

Community Policy