Greedy Williams Leaves Giants Game with Groin Injury

Cleveland Browns corner Greedy Williams suffered a groin injury that saw him leave the game against the New York Giants. He was labeled questionable to return. In part because Williams has had issues with injuries basically his entire time with the Browns since being drafted in the second round in the 2018 NFL Draft, many of the initial reactions were doom and gloom. A hamstring which caused him to miss a month in his rookie year, the nerve damage he suffered that caused him to miss his entire second season and a hamstring which has limited him this year.