Watch Sleater-Kinney join Wilco onstage in New York for ‘A Shot In The Arm’

Courtney Barnett gives a mellow sendoff in “Before You Gotta Go,” off her upcoming LP Things Take Time, Take Time. “If something were to happen my dear/I wouldn’t want the last words you hear to be unkind,” Barnett sings over subtle instrumentation that builds across the track. “We got angry, said some careless things/Who was wrong remains unclear.” “Before You Gotta Go” follows the lead single “Rae Street.” Barnett recently described Things Take Time, Take Time as “some sort of joy and gratitude, out of some sort of pain and sadness.” The album, out November 12th via Mom + Pop Music and Marathon Artists, follows 2018’s Tell Me How You Really Feel. Barnett will kick off a North American tour this fall, starting at the Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas on November 29th. The trek will go through early 2022, making stops at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on January 28th and New York City’s Radio Music Hall on February 5th. Bartees Strange, Julia Jacklin, and Shamir will support.