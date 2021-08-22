Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lycoming County, PA

Judge denies Lycoming County commissioners’ motion to hold controller in contempt

By John Beauge
Posted by 
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WILLIAMSPORT – The Lycoming County controller was pleased to learn that a judge Friday refused to hold her in contempt as the commissioners sought. “I’m thrilled,” Krista B. Rogers said after she heard about the ruling. The commissioners sought the contempt ruling contending Rogers had interfered with an April 20...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
98K+
Followers
45K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lycoming County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Lycoming County, PA
City
Williamsport, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In Contempt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Worcester County, MDOcean City Today

Worcester County Commissioner briefs

The Worcester County Commissioners discussed the following during the Aug. 17 meeting:. The commissioners approved a modification to funds awarded through the Maryland Community Resilience Grant, which assists with coastal impacts of climate-related hazards. The funding is being directed to shoreline stabilization and marsh restoration along Selsey Road in West Ocean City. The Department of Environmental Programs requested additional time following multiple delays in the project.
Nisswa, MNBrainerd Dispatch

Judge denies former Nisswa mayor’s motion to dismiss case

A misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct against former Nisswa Mayor Frederick Heidmann will stand. Crow Wing County District Court Judge Kristine DeMay filed an order in the case Aug. 18 rejecting Heidmann’s request to dismiss his case due to procedural defects and for a lack of probable cause. The order was filed and a remote hearing for pre-trial was set for 1:45 p.m. Oct. 26. This hearing will not be in person at the courthouse, but hosted via Zoom.
Parker County, TXWeatherford Democrat

Commissioners deny road application for landlocked resident

WEATHERFORD — After hearing some three-hour testimony and arguments from various attorneys and property owners, Parker County commissioners Monday voted to deny an application for a neighborhood road. Parker County resident Jonathan Hobson, who owns property off North U.S. Highway 281 in Perrin, has been seeking alternatives to access the...
Sedgwick County, KSkfdi.com

Sedgwick County commissioners deny proposed mask order

After a special meeting Friday, Sedgwick County Commissioners voted to receive and file a proposed health order requiring masks to be worn in the community to slow the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19. The move effectively denies the order. Commissioners met for three hours and heard a number...
Hunt County, TXketr.org

Hunt County Judge, Commissioners Support New Jail Bond Initiative

Voters in Hunt County will decide in the Nov. 2 general election whether to approve a $75 million bond for a new jail. The proposed facility would also host offices for county officials, and could also include a new court. Hunt County will likely need either a new district court or county court within a decade, Judge Bobby Stovall said. County commissioners voted unanimously to add the measure to local ballots during an Aug. 16 special session. " class="wysiwyg-break drupal-content" src="/sites/all/modules/contrib/wysiwyg/plugins/break/images/spacer.gif" title="<--break-->">In this edition of North By Northeast, Stovall and county commissioner Steven Harrison discuss the new jail proposal and other county business, including a new office planned for Commerce, and the county delivering emergency federal funds to the hospital district to help with the COVID-19 surge.
Decatur County, INGreensburg Daily News

Commissioners dissolve Fair Board

GREENSBURG — The Decatur County Commissioners voted to dissolve the Decatur County Fair Board during their regularly scheduled meeting Monday morning at the Decatur County Courthouse. Commissioners Chuck Emsweller said, “I’ve been the Commissioner representative on the Fair Board since taking office the beginning of the year, and have been...
Ellis County, TXwaxahachietx.com

Commissioners hold more budget talks

Ellis County Commissioners on Tuesday did some more fine-tuning with the county’s proposed fiscal year 2021-2022 budget to get it ready for launch on Oct. 1. Among the most important items was the discussion of a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for all county employees. The court last year did not provide a COLA for employees because of uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic. The four commissioners agreed that a COLA is needed, but differed slightly on the amount.
Susquehanna, PAPosted by
PennLive.com

Susquehanna Township commissioners deny plan for medical office building on Front Street

The Susquehanna Township Board of Commissioners denied a plan for a medical office building at 3405 N. Front St. during a meeting held Thursday night. The proposed building at the corner of Montrose and North Front streets would have included a 7,243-square-foot dialysis care center and 5,090 square feet of office space. Dialysis care centers provide treatment for patients with chronic kidney failure. The plan would have also included 49 parking spaces including seven on-street parking spaces.

Comments / 0

Community Policy