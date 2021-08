After the LA Rams got a huge game from outside linebacker Justin Lawler, the outside linebacker stacking seemed to be taking shape. There was the top tier populated by the veteran outside linebacker Leonard Floyd and Justin Hollins. The next tier appeared to be shaking out as Ogbonnia Okoronkwo who is showing flashes of speed, the hoped-for healthy play of Terrell Lewis, and then a surprising bid for a roster spot from OLB Justin Lawler who played very hard last week.