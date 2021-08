Cristiano Ronaldo, through his agent Jorge Mendes, has told Juventus he no longer wants to play for the club, according to Sky in Italy. Sky in Italy are reporting City have been offered the chance to sign Ronaldo and are willing to offer him a two-year contract, with a salary of £12.8m-per-season (€15m). He is currently earning €31m per year after tax at the Allianz Stadium.