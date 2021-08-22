Sunday Colts Notebook: Carson Wentz, Quenton Nelson To Begin Practicing Monday

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (foot) has been "heavily engaged" at practice despite not being able to participate due to his injury. Wentz has been involved in the mental and coaching side of things while he waits for his foot to recover. According to Colts.com writer JJ Stankevitz, Wentz has been consistently talking to pass-catchers, linemen, and coaches during practices with the goal of being mentally ready to take the field as soon as he's cleared. There is still no official timetable for Wentz's return, but Frank Reich said Wentz is "getting very antsy" and wanting to "push the envelope" on his return. Despite Wentz's eagerness, Reich said they won't have a better idea of when he will be back until they "push it (Wentz's foot)" and see how he responds.