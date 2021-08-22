Cancel
Benson County, ND

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Benson by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 16:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Devils Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Benson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR BENSON COUNTY At 440 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Maddock, or 35 miles west of Devils Lake, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Leeds, Maddock, Fort Totten, Minnewaukan, Oberon, Harlow and Brinsmade. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Greeley County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greeley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 23:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Greeley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN GREELEY COUNTY At 1059 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ericson to 6 miles east of Greeley, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near... Spalding around 1110 PM CDT, but will main affect rural northeastern Greeley County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Sheboygan County, WIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sheboygan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 16:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sheboygan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SHEBOYGAN COUNTY At 418 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Howards Grove, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sheboygan, Sheboygan Falls, Howards Grove, Kohler, Johnsonville and Haven. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Hughes County, SDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hughes, Sully by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 00:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 00:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hughes; Sully A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT FOR SULLY AND NORTHWESTERN HUGHES COUNTIES At 125 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Sully Lake, or 12 miles west of Onida, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sully Lake, Onida and Agar. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Hyde County, SDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hyde, Potter, Sully by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 01:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 01:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hyde; Potter; Sully A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM CDT FOR EASTERN SULLY...NORTHWESTERN HYDE AND SOUTHEASTERN POTTER COUNTIES At 214 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Stone Lake to near Holabird, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Stone Lake and Cottonwood Lake Near Agar. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Hutchinson County, SDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hutchinson, Turner, Yankton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 22:21:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-26 22:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hutchinson; Turner; Yankton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN YANKTON...SOUTHERN TURNER AND SOUTHEASTERN HUTCHINSON COUNTIES At 1121 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Mayfield, or 16 miles southwest of Parker, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Viborg. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Butte County, SDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butte by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 17:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Butte A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BUTTE COUNTY At 532 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hoover, or 36 miles south of Buffalo, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Castle Rock, Hoover, Dears Ears Butte and Haystack Buttes. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Jones County, SDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jones, Lyman by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 02:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 02:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jones; Lyman A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Jones and west central Lyman Counties through 345 AM CDT At 326 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Draper, or 9 miles east of Murdo, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Draper around 335 AM CDT. Vivian around 345 AM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Republic County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Republic, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 16:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Republic; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN REPUBLIC AND NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 449 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Narka, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Munden, Narka and Mahaska. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Valley County, MTweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 16:49:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Valley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN VALLEY COUNTY At 448 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles south of Opheim, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 440 pm MDT, a trained weather spotter reported quarter sized hail in Baylor. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Valley County. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Republic County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Republic, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 16:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Republic; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN REPUBLIC AND NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 453 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Narka, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Munden, Narka and Mahaska. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Republic County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Republic, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 17:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Republic; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN REPUBLIC AND NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 507 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Munden, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Munden, Narka and Mahaska. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Republic County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Republic, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 16:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Republic; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN REPUBLIC AND NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 458 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Narka to near Munden, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Munden, Narka and Mahaska. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Lake County, MIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 19:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lake A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL LAKE COUNTY At 750 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Baldwin, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Baldwin... Luther... Chase Nirvana... Bristol... Wolf Lake Idlewild HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Breathitt, Magoffin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 04:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Breathitt; Magoffin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Breathitt and west central Magoffin Counties through 430 PM EDT At 414 PM EDT, weather radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lambric, or 10 miles southwest of Salyersville. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch diameter hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Breathitt and west central Magoffin Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Lake County, MIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 20:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lake A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAKE COUNTY At 802 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Baldwin, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Baldwin... Chase... Idlewild Nirvana HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Lake County, MIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 20:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lake A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAKE COUNTY At 815 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Reed City, or 9 miles east of Baldwin, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Chase HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Warrick County, INweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Warrick by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 04:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Warrick A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Warrick County through 245 PM CDT At 222 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Folsomville, or 8 miles northeast of Boonville, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Lynnville around 235 PM CDT. This includes Interstate 64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 37 and 52. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Mckenzie County, NDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McKenzie by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 18:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McKenzie A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MCKENZIE COUNTY At 646 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northeast of Watford City, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Keene. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Valley County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 15:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Valley County through 515 PM MDT At 428 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles south of Opheim, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Baylor. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Thayer County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Thayer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 16:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Thayer A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Thayer County through 500 PM CDT At 432 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Munden, or 9 miles northeast of Belleville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Hubbell around 450 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

