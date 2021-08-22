Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Nobles by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 01:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jackson; Nobles The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Cherokee County in northwestern Iowa Osceola County in northwestern Iowa Dickinson County in northwestern Iowa Northern Buena Vista County in northwestern Iowa Clay County in northwestern Iowa O`Brien County in northwestern Iowa Southern Jackson County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Nobles County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 300 AM CDT. * At 152 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ocheyedan to near Sanborn to near Paullina, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Hartley and Ocheyedan around 200 AM CDT. Round Lake and Harris around 205 AM CDT. Everly around 210 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Lake Park, Peterson, Spencer In Clay County, Okoboji, Royal, Wahpeton, Fostoria, Linn Grove, Spirit Lake, Sioux Rapids, Orleans, Greenville, Terril, Webb and Superior. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH