Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Nobles by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 16:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Nobles THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL NOBLES COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 445 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm.

alerts.weather.gov

Sheboygan County, WIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sheboygan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 16:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sheboygan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SHEBOYGAN COUNTY At 418 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Howards Grove, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sheboygan, Sheboygan Falls, Howards Grove, Kohler, Johnsonville and Haven. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Jackson County, MNweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson, Nobles by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 01:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jackson; Nobles The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Cherokee County in northwestern Iowa Osceola County in northwestern Iowa Dickinson County in northwestern Iowa Northern Buena Vista County in northwestern Iowa Clay County in northwestern Iowa O`Brien County in northwestern Iowa Southern Jackson County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Nobles County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 300 AM CDT. * At 152 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ocheyedan to near Sanborn to near Paullina, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Hartley and Ocheyedan around 200 AM CDT. Round Lake and Harris around 205 AM CDT. Everly around 210 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Lake Park, Peterson, Spencer In Clay County, Okoboji, Royal, Wahpeton, Fostoria, Linn Grove, Spirit Lake, Sioux Rapids, Orleans, Greenville, Terril, Webb and Superior. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Greeley County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greeley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 23:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Greeley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN GREELEY COUNTY At 1059 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ericson to 6 miles east of Greeley, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near... Spalding around 1110 PM CDT, but will main affect rural northeastern Greeley County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Hyde County, SDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hyde, Potter, Sully by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 01:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 01:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hyde; Potter; Sully A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM CDT FOR EASTERN SULLY...NORTHWESTERN HYDE AND SOUTHEASTERN POTTER COUNTIES At 214 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Stone Lake to near Holabird, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Stone Lake and Cottonwood Lake Near Agar. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Hutchinson County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hutchinson, Turner, Yankton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 19:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 02:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hutchinson; Turner; Yankton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN YANKTON...SOUTHERN TURNER AND SOUTHEASTERN HUTCHINSON COUNTIES At 1121 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Mayfield, or 16 miles southwest of Parker, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Viborg. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Hutchinson County, SDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hutchinson, Turner, Yankton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 22:21:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-26 22:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hutchinson; Turner; Yankton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN YANKTON...SOUTHERN TURNER AND SOUTHEASTERN HUTCHINSON COUNTIES At 1121 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Mayfield, or 16 miles southwest of Parker, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Viborg. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Fillmore County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fillmore by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 18:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fillmore A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FILLMORE COUNTY At 614 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ohiowa, or 33 miles south of York, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe storm will be near Milligan around 630 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Butte County, SDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butte by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 17:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Butte A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BUTTE COUNTY At 532 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hoover, or 36 miles south of Buffalo, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Castle Rock, Hoover, Dears Ears Butte and Haystack Buttes. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Butte County, SDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butte by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 16:56:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Butte A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MDT FOR NORTHERN BUTTE COUNTY At 455 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of Antelope Butte, or 30 miles north of Belle Fourche, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Castle Rock, Hoover, Dears Ears Butte, Antelope Butte, Haystack Buttes and Two Top Butte. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dane, Sauk by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 09:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dane; Sauk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN IOWA...NORTHWESTERN DANE AND SOUTHEASTERN SAUK COUNTIES At 915 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles west of Prairie Du Sac to 8 miles southwest of Mazomanie, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Prairie Du Sac, Sauk City, Mazomanie, Spring Green, Black Earth, Barneveld, Blue Mounds, Arena, Plain, Bluffview, Ridgeway, Blue Mound St Park and Devils Lake St Park. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Warrick County, INweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Warrick by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 04:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Warrick A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Warrick County through 245 PM CDT At 222 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Folsomville, or 8 miles northeast of Boonville, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Lynnville around 235 PM CDT. This includes Interstate 64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 37 and 52. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Dane County, WIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dane, Iowa, Sauk by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 09:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dane; Iowa; Sauk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN IOWA...NORTHWESTERN DANE AND SOUTHEASTERN SAUK COUNTIES At 915 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles west of Prairie Du Sac to 8 miles southwest of Mazomanie, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Prairie Du Sac, Sauk City, Mazomanie, Spring Green, Black Earth, Barneveld, Blue Mounds, Arena, Plain, Bluffview, Ridgeway, Blue Mound St Park and Devils Lake St Park. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Valley County, MTweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 16:49:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Valley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN VALLEY COUNTY At 448 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles south of Opheim, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 440 pm MDT, a trained weather spotter reported quarter sized hail in Baylor. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Valley County. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Brown County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brown, Oconto by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 20:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Brown; Oconto A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR BROWN AND SOUTHERN OCONTO COUNTIES At 831 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles northwest of Bay Shore Park to near Luxemburg to near Bellevue Town, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Bay Shore Park around 835 PM CDT. Denmark around 840 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Mckenzie County, NDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McKenzie by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 18:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McKenzie A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MCKENZIE COUNTY At 635 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles north of Watford City, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern McKenzie County, including the following locations Keene. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Mckenzie County, NDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McKenzie by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 18:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McKenzie A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MCKENZIE COUNTY At 646 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northeast of Watford City, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Keene. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Sarpy County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sarpy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 18:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Sarpy A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN SARPY...WESTERN DOUGLAS AND EAST CENTRAL SAUNDERS COUNTIES At 609 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Waterloo, or 15 miles west of Omaha, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 607 PM quarter-size hail was reported in Elkhorn. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Waterloo around 620 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Elkhorn. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Thayer County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Thayer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 16:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Thayer A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Thayer County through 500 PM CDT At 432 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Munden, or 9 miles northeast of Belleville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Hubbell around 450 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Crook County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Crook by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 13:21:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northeastern Crook Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Harding, northwestern Butte and northeastern Crook Counties through 445 PM MDT At 407 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 12 miles southwest of Camp Crook to 10 miles north of Colony. Movement was east-northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Camp Crook and West Short Pines around 425 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Antelope Butte and Lake Gardner. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Carter County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carter by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 15:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Carter A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Carter County through 445 PM MDT At 413 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northeast of Alzada, or 36 miles northwest of Belle Fourche, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 45 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Alzada, Capitol and Albion. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

