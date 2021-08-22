Cancel
Combat Sports

Former Gophers athletes Storley, Schoenfelder win at Bellator 265

By Randy Johnson
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 5 days ago

Logan Storley and Bailey Schoenfelder, a pair of former Gophers athletes, earned victories on Friday night in the Bellator 265 mixed martial arts event in Sioux Falls. Storley, a four-time All-America wrestler, improved to 12-1 in his MMA career with a split decision victory over Dante Schiro (8-4) in the co-headlining welterweight match. Schoenfelder, a former Gophers linebacker and special teams player, made his Bellator debut with a TKO on strikes at 4:11 of the first period against Kory Moegenburg (1-3) in a heavyweight match on the undercard. Schoenfelder is 2-0 in his MMA career.

