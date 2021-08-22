Cancel
Baltimore, MD

WATCH LIVE: AFRAM Virtual Concert Starts Sunday at 6 p.m.

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
 5 days ago

AFRAM Concert Day 2 from AFRAM BALTIMORE on Vimeo .

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Chaka Khan, Smokie Norful and Marsha Ambrosius are set to take the stage for a virtual concert from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday as part of the AFRAM Festival.

The show will be broadcast on CharmTV website/broadcast (Channel 25), WJZ , or AframBaltimore.com .

WJZ is a proud media sponsor of AFRAM. Saturday’s concert is hosted by WJZ reporter Ava-Joye Burnett.

The Baltimore AFRAM Festival is presented by Mayor Brandon M. Scott and the City of Baltimore. The Festival officially started in 1976 as a part of Baltimore City’s Showcase of Nations. Traditionally a multi-generational two-day live experience, the festival is known to bring together the most dynamic voices in music, art and creativity.

AFRAM will close out with the combined AFRAM Bike Party and AFRAM Alfresco on Thursday, Aug. 26 from 5-10 p.m. at Middle Branch Park. Both of those events were rescheduled due to inclement weather. If the weather again interrupts those events, they will be canceled.

