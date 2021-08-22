Anfield Capital Management LLC Sells 10,641 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)
Anfield Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,641 shares during the quarter. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com
