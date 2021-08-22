Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Anfield Capital Management LLC Sells 10,641 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

By Karen Miller
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnfield Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,641 shares during the quarter. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Phb#Nysearca#Sec#Camelot Portfolios Llc#Nwam Llc#Holdingschannel Com#News Ratings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
Related
Stocksinvesting.com

Morgan Stanley owns millions of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust shares

According to a recent filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), investment banking giant Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) holds over a million shares of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). Over 30 Morgan Stanley funds hold large amounts of GBTC shares as indicated by the SEC files. Morgan’s Insight...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF, A Five-Year Analysis: How Important Is Re-Investing Dividends?

In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future earnings potential. One of the key ways that company earnings find their way into an investor's pocket is through dividends, which are cash or stock payments that represent a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Five-Year Compounded Value of Agilent Technologies Holdings

In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future profit potential. One of the key ways that profit potential turns into profit actualization in an investor's pocket is the dividend -- cash (usually) payments made to stockholders representing a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders.
Marketsetftrends.com

How to Add Value to a Diversified Investment Portfolio

Value-focused exchange traded fund strategies can add, well, value, to any investment portfolio. In the recent webcast, Exploring the Benefits and Uses of Value Strategies, Nick Kalivas, Head of Factor and Core Equity Product Strategy, Invesco, highlighted a few reasons why investors have been looking back into the value style.
Stocksetftrends.com

Demand, Supply Fundamentals Are in Muni Bond ETFs’ Favor

Long-term fundamentals could support municipal bond exchange traded funds as investment demand could fall short of new muni issuances. About 21% of outstanding tax-exempt debt will mature or be called by the end of 2024, Bloomberg reports. The amount rises to 31% by the end of 2026. Matt Fabian, partner...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Goldman Sachs MLP's Ex-Dividend Date

On August 13, 2021, Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE:GER) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on August 31, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Goldman Sachs MLP has an ex-dividend date set for for August 24, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.17, which equates to a dividend yield of 6.16% at current price levels.
MarketsBenzinga

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Ritchie Bros Auctioneers

On August 4, 2021, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on September 15, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers has an ex-dividend date set for for August 24, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.25, which equates to a dividend yield of 1.71% at current price levels.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Highland Income Fund's Ex-Dividend Date

On August 2, 2021, Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on August 31, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Highland Income Fund is set for August 23, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.08, equating to a dividend yield of 9.05% at current price levels.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Are Maxim Integrated Shares Trading Higher Today?

The China State Administration for Market Regulation issued an antitrust clearance for chipmaker Analog Devices, Inc's (NASDAQ: ADI) proposed acquisition of peer Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM). It is a big win amid a rigorous global regulatory environment that saw roadblocks to NVIDIA Corp's (NASDAQ: NVDA) Arm deal. Analysts...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

19 High Dividend Stocks With 5%+ Yields

Investing for income is a difficult task right now. The Federal Reserve has kept interest rates at zero since the coronavirus pandemic, leading to lower yields across fixed income. Stocks aren’t much better, as record-high share prices has reduced the average dividend yield of the S&P 500 Index to just 1.3%.
StocksEntrepreneur

Is Moderna Headed for a Breakout?

A level of support and a resistance line have created an ascending triangle in the chart of Moderna, Inc. (MRNA). If the stock breaks through this resistance, a breakout is expected. Read more to learn how to take advantage of this trading opportunity. Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is a commercial-stage biotech...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Rani Therapeutics, RxSight: 2 Bullish Health Care Stock Picks From BofA

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI), an early stage platform technology company that promotes oral dosing with its RaniPill, and RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST), an ophthalmology-focused MedTech company, went public in late July. Here's what BofA Securities has to say about the newly listed stocks. The Healthcare Analysts: BofA Securities analyst Geoff...
StocksZacks.com

5 Hot Equity ETFs of Last Week Amid Volatility

Wall Street saw wild swings last week with major indices logging in losses. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.6% and 1.1%, respectively, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 0.7%. Concerns over slowing economic recovery and the a possible tapering of the stimulus weighed on investors’ sentiment.
Stocksinvesting.com

2 ETFs That Could Help Investors Replicate Warren Buffett's Market Strategy

Warren Buffett, the widely-followed "Oracle of Omaha" who founded and is currently chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKa ) (NYSE: BRKb ), is one of the US's most prominent buy-and-hold value investors. Buffett's views, on both the economy and markets, expressed in his regular shareholder letters, as well as his long-term investments, typically inspire legions of retail investors.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Morgan Stanley bets on GBTC as Grayscale completes unlocking

Bitcoin has a “long way to go” and institutions know it. As they awaken to this realization, wealth management giants like Morgan Stanley are ramping up their indirect Bitcoin exposure. As per a recent filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission [SEC], the third-largest wealth management firm has purchased over one million Grayscale Bitcoin Trust shares. Right now, that is worth around $40 million.
Stockscryptoslate.com

Saylor picks up another 3,907 Bitcoin ahead of Friday’s $2 billion options expiry

Michael Saylor’s-led Microstrategy, a United States-based intelligence firm, has announced the purchase of 3,907 additional Bitcoin for approximately $177.0 million in cash, at an average price of $45,294. Microstrategy buys Bitcoin. This was made known via a SEC filing yesterday which also revealed that the crypto firm now holds 108,992...
Marketsetftrends.com

Precious Metals ETFs Advance on Retreating Dollar, Doubts over Fed Tapering

Precious metal-related exchange traded funds jumped Monday, with gold prices breaking above $1,800 per ounce, as the U.S. dollar weakened and investors speculated on the Federal Reserve delaying plans to taper its accommodative monetary policies. Among the better performing non-leveraged ETFs of Monday, the Global X Silvers Miners ETF (NYSEArca:...
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy for Monthly Dividend Income

I don’t know about you, but receiving monthly cheques (or deposits) from dividend stocks is a secret joy in my life. There is just something great about collecting regular payments for essentially doing nothing (other than contributing your capital to a business). Some people rely on dividends as a part...

Comments / 0

Community Policy