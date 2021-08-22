Anfield Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)
Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,529 shares during the quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com
