KATC News

Deputies find $62K in stolen property in Delcambre

Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b6A7r_0bZgcJjk00

Two people were arrested and more than $62,000 worth of stolen property was recovered Saturday in Delcambre.

Vermilion Parish Sheriff's deputies got a tip about property that may have been stolen from St. Mary Parish, said Public Information Officer Eddie Langlinais. The property was allegedly located at a house in the 100 block of Julie Drive in Delcambre, he said.

After additional investigation by Vermilion Parish and St. Mary Parish sheriff's investigators, a search warrant was issued for the house, and found allegedly stolen property with a value of $62,096 that was returned to the victim, Langlinais said.

Jordan Billiot, 35, and Jeremy Housley, 39, were arrested. They were both booked with felony possession of stolen property, Langlinais said.

KATC News

KATC News

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

