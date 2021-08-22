Deputies find $62K in stolen property in Delcambre
Two people were arrested and more than $62,000 worth of stolen property was recovered Saturday in Delcambre.
Vermilion Parish Sheriff's deputies got a tip about property that may have been stolen from St. Mary Parish, said Public Information Officer Eddie Langlinais. The property was allegedly located at a house in the 100 block of Julie Drive in Delcambre, he said.
After additional investigation by Vermilion Parish and St. Mary Parish sheriff's investigators, a search warrant was issued for the house, and found allegedly stolen property with a value of $62,096 that was returned to the victim, Langlinais said.
Jordan Billiot, 35, and Jeremy Housley, 39, were arrested. They were both booked with felony possession of stolen property, Langlinais said.
