Severe Weather Statement issued for Benson by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 16:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Devils Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Benson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR BENSON COUNTY At 440 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Maddock, or 35 miles west of Devils Lake, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Leeds, Maddock, Fort Totten, Minnewaukan, Oberon, Harlow and Brinsmade. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Greeley County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Greeley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 23:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Greeley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN GREELEY COUNTY At 1059 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ericson to 6 miles east of Greeley, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near... Spalding around 1110 PM CDT, but will main affect rural northeastern Greeley County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Hughes County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hughes, Sully by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 19:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 02:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hughes; Sully A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT FOR SULLY AND NORTHWESTERN HUGHES COUNTIES At 125 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Sully Lake, or 12 miles west of Onida, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sully Lake, Onida and Agar. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Lake County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 20:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lake A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAKE COUNTY At 815 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Reed City, or 9 miles east of Baldwin, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Chase HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Hyde County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hyde, Sully by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 19:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 02:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hyde; Sully A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM CDT FOR EASTERN SULLY...NORTHWESTERN HYDE AND SOUTHEASTERN POTTER COUNTIES At 214 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Stone Lake to near Holabird, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Stone Lake and Cottonwood Lake Near Agar. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Hughes County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hughes by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 19:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 02:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hughes A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM CDT FOR EASTERN SULLY...NORTHERN HYDE...SOUTHEASTERN POTTER AND NORTHEASTERN HUGHES COUNTIES At 200 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cottonwood Lake Near Agar to near Harrold, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cottonwood Lake Near Agar, Holabird, Stone Lake and Highmore. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Potter County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Potter by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 01:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 01:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Potter A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM CDT FOR EASTERN SULLY...NORTHWESTERN HYDE AND SOUTHEASTERN POTTER COUNTIES At 214 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Stone Lake to near Holabird, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Stone Lake and Cottonwood Lake Near Agar. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hughes, Hyde, Sully by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 19:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 02:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hughes; Hyde; Sully A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM CDT FOR EASTERN SULLY...NORTHERN HYDE...SOUTHEASTERN POTTER AND NORTHEASTERN HUGHES COUNTIES At 200 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cottonwood Lake Near Agar to near Harrold, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cottonwood Lake Near Agar, Holabird, Stone Lake and Highmore. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Hutchinson County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hutchinson, Turner, Yankton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 19:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 02:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hutchinson; Turner; Yankton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN YANKTON...SOUTHERN TURNER AND SOUTHEASTERN HUTCHINSON COUNTIES At 1121 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Mayfield, or 16 miles southwest of Parker, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Viborg. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Pulaski County, VAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 13:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Pulaski A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Pulaski County through 145 PM EDT At 116 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Gunton Park, or near Pulaski, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pulaski. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Butte by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 18:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Butte A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BUTTE...NORTHEASTERN MEADE AND SOUTHERN PERKINS COUNTIES At 606 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northeast of Mud Butte, or 38 miles west of Faith, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Maurine around 625 PM MDT. Durkee Lake around 705 PM MDT. Faith around 710 PM MDT. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Iowa County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Iowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 09:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Iowa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN IOWA...NORTHWESTERN DANE AND SOUTHEASTERN SAUK COUNTIES At 915 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles west of Prairie Du Sac to 8 miles southwest of Mazomanie, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Prairie Du Sac, Sauk City, Mazomanie, Spring Green, Black Earth, Barneveld, Blue Mounds, Arena, Plain, Bluffview, Ridgeway, Blue Mound St Park and Devils Lake St Park. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Butte by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 17:22:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Butte A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BUTTE COUNTY At 520 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Haystack Buttes, or 34 miles south of Buffalo, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Castle Rock, Hoover, Dears Ears Butte, Haystack Buttes and Two Top Butte. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Warrick County, INweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Warrick by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 04:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Warrick A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Warrick County through 245 PM CDT At 222 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Folsomville, or 8 miles northeast of Boonville, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Lynnville around 235 PM CDT. This includes Interstate 64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 37 and 52. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Butte by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 18:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Butte A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BUTTE...NORTHEASTERN MEADE AND SOUTHERN PERKINS COUNTIES At 606 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northeast of Mud Butte, or 38 miles west of Faith, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Maurine around 625 PM MDT. Durkee Lake around 705 PM MDT. Faith around 710 PM MDT. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Dane County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dane, Iowa, Sauk by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 09:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dane; Iowa; Sauk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN IOWA...NORTHWESTERN DANE AND SOUTHEASTERN SAUK COUNTIES At 915 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles west of Prairie Du Sac to 8 miles southwest of Mazomanie, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Prairie Du Sac, Sauk City, Mazomanie, Spring Green, Black Earth, Barneveld, Blue Mounds, Arena, Plain, Bluffview, Ridgeway, Blue Mound St Park and Devils Lake St Park. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for McKenzie by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 18:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McKenzie A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MCKENZIE COUNTY At 646 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northeast of Watford City, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Keene. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Edwards County, ILweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Edwards by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 15:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Edwards A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Edwards County through 445 PM CDT At 416 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Albion, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Albion around 430 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Carter County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carter by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 15:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Carter A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Carter County through 445 PM MDT At 413 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northeast of Alzada, or 36 miles northwest of Belle Fourche, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 45 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Alzada, Capitol and Albion. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Republic, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 16:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Republic; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN REPUBLIC AND NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 441 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Narka, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Munden, Narka and Mahaska. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Fairfax County, VAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fairfax by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 17:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fairfax A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FAIRFAX COUNTY At 509 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hybla Valley, or over Groveton, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Fort Hunt, Groveton, Fort Belvoir, Lorton, Franconia, Newington, Mount Vernon and Hayfield. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

