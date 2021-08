For so long, Hollywood has had a problem with Black hair. When talking about Black hair, we may think of our natural kinks, coils and curls, or our waist-length braids, twists or even wigs. Seeing natural hair on TV screens, however, is like finding a needle in a haystack — it’s rarely shown and it’s very disappointing. With many Black women and girls embracing natural hair and wearing faux locs or Marley twists, why aren’t Black hairstyles seen more often on screen? Why has the state of natural hair representation been dire? What does that mean for those of us who love our hair in its entirety, especially when not all Black women or girls choose to wear wigs or weaves?