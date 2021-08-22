J. Wayne Sloan, 77, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021, at an area hospital. He was born October 28, 1943, in Guymon, Oklahoma to Claud and Kate Sloan and was a veteran of the United States Army. Mr. Sloan owned Handy Pak Food Mart in Liberty-Eylau for almost 18 years and was known to so many in the community. He was a hardworking man that would do anything he could for anyone that needed it. He was a wonderful and loving husband, dad, "Papaw", brother, and friend. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law, Bob Barnes, and many close friends that were like family. Wayne leaves behind his wife of 40 years, Mary Sloan of Texarkana, Texas; one daughter, Julie Henderson and husband, Jason of Texarkana; one son, John Tyler and wife, Sue of Foreman, Arkansas; four grandchildren, Heather, Cannon, Jensen, and Brogan; two sisters, Peggy Boyd and husband Bernie of Mena, Arkansas, and June Barnes of Texarkana; along with a host of other relatives and lifelong friends. Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Oasis Church with Rev. Tim Montgomery officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM Monday, at Chapelwood Funeral Home.