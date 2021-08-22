Cancel
Ashdown, AR

BENNIE JETTON

Texarkana Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMr. Bennie Jetton, 68, of Ashdown, AR passed away, Friday, August 6, 2021 in a Ashdown, Arkansas nursing facility. Mr. Jetton was born September 01, 1952 in Ashdown, AR to the late BJ and Otbie Jetton. He was a retired mechanic and former member of the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Los Angeles, CA where he sang in choir and served on the Deacon Board. He was preceded in death by his parents and six siblings. Survivors include, two sons, Bennie Jetton, Jr., ND and Anthony Cleveland Jetton, Compton, CA.; seven sisters, Mary Lou Jetton-Judie, Aubum, WA, Ethel Faye Long, Conyer, GA, Learleen Henry, Cleo Williams, Mary Ellen Jetton, Brenda Cook all of Seattle, WA and Eurl Mae Jetton; four brothers, Lee Autry Jetton, Ashdown, AR, Earnest Lee Jetton, Atlanta,TX, Quincy Jetton, San Francisco, CA and Rodney Jetton, Puyallu, WA; five grandchildren and three great grandchildren and a number of other relatives and friends. Visitation hours for viewing of Mr. Jetton will be 3:00-5:00 p.m. , Monday at Lyles Funeral Home, Inc., Texarkana, AR A graveside celebration of Mr. Jetton life will be held 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Rhodes Cemetery, Ashdown, AR. With the Rev. Bill Dunn officiating. Interment to following in Rhodes Cemetery, Ashdown, AR under direction of Lyles Funeral Home, Inc. Masks are required to be worn to visitation and graveside service. Online registration at www.lylesfuneralhomeinc.com.

