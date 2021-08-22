Willard Louis Carr passed away Saturday August 21, 2021, at Maury Regional Hospital in Columbia, TN. He was born on March 11, 1933 in Giles County and was 88 years old. Mr. Carr was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a Deacon at East Hill Church of Christ for many years. He attended Minor Hill School, Martin Methodist College and graduated from MTSU with a Masters degree. He was a teacher at Minor Hill School until it burned in 1969 and a history teacher at Giles County High School until he retired in 1995. He loved gardening, flowers and reading.