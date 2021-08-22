Galaxy Digital and Bloomberg launch DeFi benchmark

DGAP-News: PAYBIS LTD / Key word (s): Miscellaneous. PAYBIS LTD: The ten largest cryptocurrencies in 2021. The issuer is responsible for the content of the announcement. The hype about crypto currencies has been going on for years and there is no end in sight. More and more people wanted to buy Bitcoin or one of the other big cryptos. A real gold rush atmosphere has formed around the most varied of coins. Some hope to multiply their investments, while others appreciate the decentralized and anonymous nature of the virtual currency. The question of the largest currency is a bit redundant, as most of them know that the Bitcoin price and the Bitcoin market capitalization are the highest. But where does Ethereum or the Bitcoin parody Dogecoin end up? The ten largest cryptos are listed below, using market capitalization as a measure.