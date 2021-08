Practice makes perfect. That is certainly the case for actor Luke Grimes as he prepared for the role of Kayce Dutton in the hit western television series “Yellowstone.”. Kayce Dutton is the youngest son of Yellowstone ranch’s John and Evelyn Dutton. Kayce spends his day wrangling the horses on the family ranch. In each episode of the wildly popular Paramount television series, cattle ranching is a task that the younger Dutton and his crew from the bunkhouse seem to take in stride. However, Luke Grimes and his fellow cattle-ranching bunkhouse crew had to go through extensive training to make it all work.