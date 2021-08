Season 5 of Riverdale has already thrown a ton of wild twists at fans, but a new theory has some believing the biggest shock of the season won’t have to do with aliens or mothmen. Amid all the supernatural chaos, the relationships between the Core Four are more complicated than ever, which has given rise to the growing theory that another Riverdale baby could be on the way. In particular, all eyes are on Betty, as recent hints have fans wondering if Betty will get pregnant in Riverdale Season 5. To spice up the speculation even more, fans believe the baby’s father will be Archie, not Jughead.