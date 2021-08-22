In a make or break year, Giants QB Daniel Jones could use preseason snaps

Opening Statement: Listen, I'd like to start off obviously by offering our thoughts and prayers to (Former Giants Head) Coach (Tom) Coughlin and his wife, Judy. It's something that, there's a number of people who knew at an earlier pace. It's obviously not our job to speak for anybody else. Look, what Coach Coughlin's done for the organization, for his players, obviously speaks volumes. You know he's even taken it further with those dearest to him and his wife, so anything we can do to support the family, as he's supported the organization, we always will. I'll say that. Then obviously Coach Coughlin has been great for me, personally, so anything he ever needs from me, I'll be here for him. With that being said, our focus today as a team is to come up here and compete against a quality opponent. The series of practices both today and tomorrow will be very geared towards situation. Situation meaning third down, red area and two-minute. We'll work some specific drills and setups to make sure we work some techniques on both sides of the ball, offense and defense, for both us and the Patriots to help us address some issues or some areas that maybe we hadn't had enough work on in camp based on the opponents we've worked against or things that haven't specifically come up in the preseason games as of yet. So, we're going to structure this working together. The pace of the practice will be a working tempo. We're going to work together. We're going to stay up, stay off the ground. There's no cutting. We're not looking to go ahead and live tackle at any point in any of these drills. There's going to be guys on both teams at different points in practice wearing red jerseys. We would treat any player with a red jersey the same as we would treat a quarterback, punter, kicker or whatever it is. We're going to stay off them. It's going to be a non-contact portion. With that being said, I'll open it up to any questions.