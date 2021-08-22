Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

In a make or break year, Giants QB Daniel Jones could use preseason snaps

By Bob Glauber
Newsday
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Judge is as meticulous and purposeful a coach as there is in the NFL, so there is no guesswork to his plans for quarterback Daniel Jones as he gets ready for what would most likely be a make-or-break season. But for all Judge’s preparation, he leaves himself open to...

www.newsday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Mac Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Buccaneers#American Football#Preseason#Patriots#Lions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

In Year 3 with Giants, Daniel Jones needs to produce . . . for Dave Gettleman's sake

In many ways, Dave Gettleman knows that his fate could very well be tied to Daniel Jones’. The third-year quarterback is in his second season under Joe Judge, he’s got a slew of new weapons at his disposal, and Saquon Barkley’s return is imminent. All good news for the Giants, but a sign, too, that this is beginning to look like a make-or-break year – both for Jones’ future with the franchise, and for Gettleman’s job security.
NFLNew York Post

Louis Riddick slams Giants for ‘epic’ failure that could doom Daniel Jones

Louis Riddick joined a not-so-exclusive club on Friday: It includes those who think the Giants have failed to build an adequate offensive line. In what some believe could be a make-or-break season for Daniel Jones, criticism has intensified that the Giants haven’t supported the young quarterback nearly enough with a group up front capable of protecting him.
NFLallfans.co

Giants’ Saquon Barkley faces ‘make-or-break year,’ NFL analyst says

The New York Giants face the New York Jets Saturday in their preseason opener at MetLife Stadium. But the Giants’ two most important players won’t take the field. Sign up for Giants Extra: Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to text directly with reporters. Head coach Joe Judge...
NFLgiants.com

Quotes: Coach Joe Judge, TE Kyle Rudolph, QB Daniel Jones, TE Evan Engram

Opening Statement: Listen, I'd like to start off obviously by offering our thoughts and prayers to (Former Giants Head) Coach (Tom) Coughlin and his wife, Judy. It's something that, there's a number of people who knew at an earlier pace. It's obviously not our job to speak for anybody else. Look, what Coach Coughlin's done for the organization, for his players, obviously speaks volumes. You know he's even taken it further with those dearest to him and his wife, so anything we can do to support the family, as he's supported the organization, we always will. I'll say that. Then obviously Coach Coughlin has been great for me, personally, so anything he ever needs from me, I'll be here for him. With that being said, our focus today as a team is to come up here and compete against a quality opponent. The series of practices both today and tomorrow will be very geared towards situation. Situation meaning third down, red area and two-minute. We'll work some specific drills and setups to make sure we work some techniques on both sides of the ball, offense and defense, for both us and the Patriots to help us address some issues or some areas that maybe we hadn't had enough work on in camp based on the opponents we've worked against or things that haven't specifically come up in the preseason games as of yet. So, we're going to structure this working together. The pace of the practice will be a working tempo. We're going to work together. We're going to stay up, stay off the ground. There's no cutting. We're not looking to go ahead and live tackle at any point in any of these drills. There's going to be guys on both teams at different points in practice wearing red jerseys. We would treat any player with a red jersey the same as we would treat a quarterback, punter, kicker or whatever it is. We're going to stay off them. It's going to be a non-contact portion. With that being said, I'll open it up to any questions.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Giants QB Daniel Jones gets ultimatum from David Gettleman (sort of)

It’s been two years since New York Giants general manager David Gettleman made the call to take Daniel Jones sixth overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. Up to this day, however, the jury is still out on the former Duke Blue Devils star. It’s not hard to imagine that many Giants fans have already quit on Jones given the lack of success the team has had in the last two seasons with Jones under center. As for Gettleman, he seems to be already reaching a breaking point on the quarterback.
NFLBig Blue View

Giants news, 8/17: Joe Walton, Daniel Jones, more

Giants mourn passing of former tight end Joe Walton - Giants.com. Walton played tight end with the Giants from 1961-1963, helping the team advance to the NFL Championship Game all three years and catching 95 passes from Y.A. Tittle. He later became a wide receivers coach with the Giants and head coach of the New York Jets.
NFLThe Ringer

The Dave Gettleman–Daniel Jones Partnership Enters a Make-or-Break Year

From the Saints’ curious quarterback pairing to the Titans’ superstar wide-receiver combo, The Ringer is highlighting the most important, interesting, and, in some cases, baffling NFL duos for the 2021 season. Today: Dave Gettleman and Daniel Jones. Giants GM Dave Gettleman is known for a good sound bite, and after...
NFLallfans.co

NFC East rankings: How does NY Giants’ Daniel Jones stack up?

How does NY Giants quarterback Daniel Jones stack up against the other signal callers in the NFC East, from Dak Prescott to Ryan Fitzpatrick?. The NFC East, one year removed from being among the laughingstocks in sports, houses some of the more intriguing quarterback situations in the NFL. From Dak...
NFLYardbarker

What New York Giants QB Daniel Jones Can Learn from Baker Mayfield

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield knows all about the pressure that comes with being named a franchise quarterback. Drafted sixth overall in 2018, Mayfield’s career initially got off to a shaky start. He posted a 12-17 record in his first two seasons, throwing for 49 touchdowns to 35 interceptions. In...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NY Giants’ Daniel Jones, most starters to sit vs. Browns

Daniel Jones and several of the NY Giants’ key players will be spectators in Sunday’s preseason game against the Cleveland Browns. Don’t expect to see many of the NY Giants’ key players in action during Sunday’s preseason game against the Cleveland Browns. The expectation, sources tell FanSided, is that the...
NFLNew York Post

Giants hoping Daniel Jones’ intelligence shines when it matters most

Ever since the Giants introduced Daniel Jones on draft night by saying he “has the right head” for the job, praise has poured in for the quarterback’s smarts. Why not? He earned an economics degree at Duke, and the undergraduate program ranked No. 1 nationally when he applied. He could’ve attended Harvard or Princeton. He was a three-time Academic All-ACC selection, which requires at least a 3.00 grade-point average for the academic year. He can talk his way around any tricky question.

Comments / 0

Community Policy