Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Romelu Lukaku Reflects on Goalscoring Debut as Chelsea Beat Arsenal

By Nick Emms
Posted by 
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 5 days ago

Romelu Lukaku has positively reflected on his goalscoring debut as Chelsea faced Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday.

The Belgian scored 15 minutes in and was voted man of the match in an impressive performance.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the victory, Lukaku reflected on his goalscoring debut.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0higc2_0bZgVeta00

"I’m very happy with the win. We played really well, we dominated. We could have scored more but to be honest, coming here, with this performance, we have to be happy." he said.

Lukaku continued: "I think you saw a part (of my best performances). Not only from me but the team, the team adapted really well. I asked a lot of questions to the players and they helped me, they made life comfortable for me. I wasn’t stressed when I came into the game. I was very focused, there was one thing on my mind - win the game. We did that today and I’m delighted for the club, for the fans. Let’s keep building."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30cAiL_0bZgVeta00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Lukaku could have bagged a brace on his return to the club but was denied by a fine save from Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno.

Speaking on the chance, he said: "There were good goalkeepers in the league, it was a great save.

I think the cross from Mason (Mount) was brilliant, the header was good but the save was also really good. In general, for the neutral supporter, it was a great action."

The forward got off to the best possible start with a goalscoring debut win and will be looking to take his form into Chelsea's next match, away at Anfield next weekend.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
254
Followers
2K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Bernd Leno
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belgian#Sky Sports#Mason#Anfield
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Romelu Lukaku gets down to work in familiar surroundings at Chelsea after £98m return from Inter Milan with striker gearing up to make his second club debut against London rivals Arsenal

Romelu Lukaku has hit the training pitch for Chelsea for the first time since his £98m move from Inter Milan. The Belgian striker is hoping to make his second debut for the club in their clash against Arsenal on Sunday. There's been some good news for Chelsea fans, as the...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Romelu Lukaku will be unleashed for his second Chelsea debut against Arsenal on Sunday, confirms Thomas Tuchel... as Blues boss predicts Gunners will 'play the underdog role' in London derby

Thomas Tuchel has paved the way for Romelu Lukaku to make his second Chelsea debut against Arsenal on Sunday and backed the £97.5million signing to be the final piece in his jigsaw. Lukaku has returned to Stamford Bridge after seven years following spells with Everton, Manchester United and Inter Milan,...
Premier LeagueBBC

Liverpool v Chelsea

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson could make his comeback from an ankle problem by replacing Kostas Tsimikas. Fabinho has returned to training following a bereavement and may come back into contention but James Milner remains injured. Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante, who has been nursing an ankle problem, might start his first...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Jamie Carragher slams 'naive' Mikel Arteta for his Arsenal tactics against Romelu Lukaku and Chelsea

Jamie Carragher slammed a 'naive' Mikel Arteta for the way he set up his Arsenal side in their 2-0 home defeat to a Romelu Lukaku-inspired Chelsea side on Sunday. Belgian striker Lukaku starred for the Blues in the London derby win at the Emirates Stadium, scoring once before Reece James struck before half-time to continue Thomas Tuchel's 100 per cent start to the Premier League season.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Romelu Lukaku ready to show he's best striker in the Premier League after goalscoring Chelsea return

Back in blue and back in the Premier League, Romelu Lukaku finally scored his first goal for Chelsea - nine years and 360 days after his first debut for the club. After his club record move from Inter Milan, Lukaku made his second debut in the 2-0 victory over Arsenal on Sunday. The striker had failed to score in his previous spell with the Blues but needed just 15 minutes to find the net at the Emirates.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Virgil Van Dijk v Romelu Lukaku: Who will come out on top this weekend?

Something has to give when talismanic defender Virgil Van Dijk takes on prolific striker Romelu Lukaku in a genuine heavyweight clash as Liverpool host Chelsea in Saturday evening’s Premier League encounter.Here, we examine whether Van Dijk will be the immovable object, or Lukaku the unstoppable force at Anfield.Game IntelligenceHeight: 6ft 4in; 6ft 3inAge: 30; 28PL apps: 164; 253Total transfer fees: £93m; £294mBoth men boast tactical minds among the finest in the current world game. To limit either to praise around their physical attributes would be to sell both hugely short.Van Dijk’s astute positioning means he bears the ultimate classy defender’s...
Premier Leaguegoal.com

'Martial's gone backwards' - Misfiring Man Utd forward not the solution to Solskjaer's striking problem

The Frenchman returned for pre-season training determined to make up for last season's struggles but he performed dismally at Southampton on Sunday. Just nine days after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had backed Anthony Martial to prove his doubters wrong, the Frenchman performed so poorly against Southampton that Gary Neville demanded Manchester United do all they can to land Harry Kane before the transfer window closes.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Watch: Chelsea boss Tuchel 'Liverpool ultimate test for Lukaku'

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel discusses Saturday's clash with Liverpool. Ahead of the huge game, Tuchel considered how Romelu Lukaku has settled in after his goalscoring return last week in victory over Arsenal. Tuchel also admits facing Liverpool will be a great test for Lukaku and is expecting a huge game...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Kieran Trippier prefers Manchester United to Arsenal

I mean, who in the right mind would choose to join Arsenal over Manchester United right now? It looks like Mikel Arteta could be the first Premier League manager to get the axe this season, while Manchester United look set to improve following the additions of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace result: Thomas Tuchel’s side underline title credentials with emphatic win

The Champions League trophy and the Super Cup were on display at Stamford Bridge before Chelsea’s stroll to victory over Crystal Palace. The silverware glittered in the sun. Thomas Tuchel’s team shone, too. The European champions dispatched Patrick Vieira’s side with the minimum of fuss.Two first-half goals from Marcos Alonso and Christian Pulisic meant Chelsea never really had to build up a sweat. Trevoh Chalobah, the academy graduate making his Premier League debut, added a third after the break. It was all too easy.A long winter lies ahead but the promise of more glory hung in the warm west London...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Celebrating Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta’s anniversary

Chelsea has gotten lucky through the years with some incredible club captains. John Terry, the Captain, Leader, Legend himself, is obviously the first name that comes to mind when discussing this topic. Players like Ron Harris and Dennis Wise have also carved out their spots in the club’s folklore. While history tends to favor players long after they’re gone, I’d be remiss if I didn’t take a look at the current roster and marvel at one particular star. Thomas Tuchel’s side is littered with leaders in Thiago Silva, Jorginho, Romelu Lukaku and Mason Mount. However, there is one individual that sits a level above the rest for obvious reasons—Cesar Azpilicueta.
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Solskjaer plays down hopes of Man Utd making more signings

The Red Devils have already acquired the likes of Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho, with their Norwegian boss not anticipating further new arrivals. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested that Manchester United are unlikely to make further additions in the summer transfer window although did confess that "you never know in the world of football".

Comments / 0

Community Policy