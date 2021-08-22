Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Romelu Lukaku Wants to Keep Building With Chelsea After Goalscoring Debut Win

By Nick Emms
Posted by 
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 5 days ago

Romelu Lukaku has opened up on how he wants to keep building with his teammates following Chelsea's 2-0 win at the Emirates against Arsenal, a match in which the Belgian made his goalscoring debut for the Blues.

Lukaku bagged just 15 minutes in and was voted man of the match on his return to English football.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Lukaku discussed how he is looking to build in the future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15R9l0_0bZgVU1C00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Lukaku received a lot of praise following his impressive performance, including that from Gary Neville who called the Belgian a 'complete striker'.

When asked about the praise, Lukaku laughed as he said: "I try, I try!" before expanding: "At the end of the day you want to work hard for the team. You want to win, you want to score, you want to create chances - something that I’ve learned and worked on really hard and continue to work on."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rK23S_0bZgVU1C00

The striker will have left Chelsea fans craving more as he bullied Arsenal around the pitch, much like Didier Drogba and Diego Costa have done for the Blues in the past.

The 28-year-old was full of praise for his teammates, who provided him with several chances.

"This team is very talented." Lukaku explained. "They’re the European Champions. They want to keep building, I want to keep continuing winning so we have to keep fighting, working hard and delivering performances like this.

"I’m delighted for the club, for the fans. Let’s keep building."

More Chelsea Coverage

  • Chelsea in 'direct contact' with Sevilla for Jules Kounde - preparing new bid which is 'coming soon'

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
254
Followers
2K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Diego Costa
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Didier Drogba
IN THIS ARTICLE
#English Football#Arsenal#Belgian#Sky Sports#Chelsea Coverage Chelsea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguefootballtransfer.news

CONFIRMED: Romelu Lukaku returns to Chelsea

It’s official; Romelu Lukaku is a Chelsea player again, the Londoners confirmed on Thursday evening. The Belgian striker has achieved amazing progress since he left Stamford Brigde in 2014. He first joined Everton, in a deal which saw the Toffees pay a reported fee of around €36 million for the player who had spent the previous season on loan at Goodison Park. Manchester United paid close to €85m to take him to Old Trafford three years later, and Inter Milan eventually forked out €74m for him to come and help them win their first Serie A title since 2010. Now he returns to Chelsea in a deal that’s set to cost the Blues €115m, having scored 64 and assisted 16 goals in 95 appearances in all competitions for the Nerazzurri.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

(Images and Videos): How Chelsea announced Romelu Lukaku

You wait weeks for an official club announced, then when it finally arrives you are busy and miss it!. That is what happened to me last night at least, I’d been waiting all day to see the official announcement as I had some solid information that it was coming. But in the evening I had something on and of course they announce it while I am away!
Premier League90min.com

Romelu Lukaku's Chelsea shirt number revealed

The shirt number that Romelu Lukaku will wear for Chelsea during the 2021/22 season has been revealed. After weeks of speculation, the Blues finally confirmed the arrival of Lukaku - who previously had a spell at the club as a youngster - on Thursday evening. The Belgian arrives at Stamford...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Romelu Lukaku: Dream of Playing for Chelsea Now A Reality

Romelu Lukaku has turned his dreams into reality after returning to Chelsea this summer. The 28-year-old return to Chelsea for the second time following a club-record transfer from Inter Milan. They paid the Italian side £97.5 million for his services which saw him pen a five-year contract in west London.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Romelu Lukaku gets down to work in familiar surroundings at Chelsea after £98m return from Inter Milan with striker gearing up to make his second club debut against London rivals Arsenal

Romelu Lukaku has hit the training pitch for Chelsea for the first time since his £98m move from Inter Milan. The Belgian striker is hoping to make his second debut for the club in their clash against Arsenal on Sunday. There's been some good news for Chelsea fans, as the...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Absolute Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku Wants to Emulate John Terry, Frank Lampard & Didier Drogba's Legend Status at Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku is hoping to write his name in the Chelsea history books and follow the likes of John Terry, Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba to become a club legend. The 28-year-old is back for a second spell at Chelsea. He originally left in 2014 for Everton, but after stints at Goodison Park, Manchester United and Inter Milan he made the decision to come back to Stamford Bridge this summer in a deal worth £97.5 million - a club-record transfer for Chelsea.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Arsenal 0-2 Chelsea: Romelu Lukaku scores on his second debut following £98m move as Reece James also nets to secure back-to-back Blues wins... which leaves rivals Gunners pointless after two games

It is too early to say this is Chelsea’s title to lose; but any club finishing above them has a fair chance of being champions. This was the first sight of a Thomas Tuchel team that includes Romelu Lukaku and most definitely a marker was laid down. Lukaku scored, two Arsenal men were booked trying to contain him, and Bernd Leno produced the save of the match tipping his header onto the bar after 77 minutes.
SoccerYardbarker

“Bullies players” – Reece James reacts to Romelu Lukaku’s Chelsea debut

Reece James provided the all important assist for Romelu Lukaku to score on his second Chelsea debut on Sunday, and what a moment that was. Lukaku first joined Chelsea ten years ago but his career at the club failed to take off first time around, much to his disappointment. But here he is, back again and all grown up, ready to prove he is more than good enough to lead this Chelsea front line and be their reliable number 9.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Watch: Tuchel delighted with Lukaku debut in Chelsea win at Arsenal

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel discusses their victory at Arsenal on Sunday. Chelsea won 2-0 at the Gunners with Romelu Lukaku scoring on his return to the club after signing from Inter Milan. Tuchel was delighted with his new addition for the goal and performance, arguining he can offer something different...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

'He was unplayable, INCREDIBLE': Romelu Lukaku hailed by Sol Campbell after man of the match display on his second Chelsea debut against Arsenal... as Roy Keane and Graeme Souness praise striker's improvements made in Italy under Antonio Conte

Romelu Lukaku is back and he means business at Chelsea, with pundits already blown away by the Belgian's improvement since leaving England two years ago. The powerhouse striker wrestled and bullied the Gunners defence all afternoon as the Blues cruised to a 2-0 victory at the Emirates, with their new £98m man firing the opener on his debut.

Comments / 0

Community Policy