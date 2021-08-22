Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Marseille players refuse to return to pitch after clashing with Nice fans

By Guardian sport
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g3Ckr_0bZgVPbZ00
Dimitri Payet, centre, was hit by a bottle. Photograph: Eric Gaillard/Reuters

Marseille players did not return for the restart of their Ligue 1 match with Nice after ugly clashes with home fans, forcing the referee to abandon the game.

The game was originally suspended in the 75th minute when Marseille players and Nice fans had to be separated after bottles were thrown between the two during their league match. An on-pitch melee ensued and the game had to be delayed by the match officials.

Related: ‘Ronaldo will remain’: Juventus play down Cristiano exit before Udinese draw

The former West Ham man Dimitri Payet was hit on the back of the head by a bottle launched from the stands, which the Marseille forward threw back towards Nice fans, resulting in players and supporters clashing on the pitch. Nice players and stewards tried to intervene but more projectiles were thrown and the referee made the decision to take the teams off the pitch.

A section of the home fans had been pelting the visiting Marseille players with bottles throughout the match, resulting in the stadium announcer telling the crowd to refrain from throwing items at players.

The Marseille head coach Jorge Sampaoli was enraged by the situation and had to be held back by his backroom staff, while wanting to confront Nice officials.

Both teams retreated to the tunnel and play was held up for over an hour before the Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivère appealed to his supporters over the sound system for calm and the home players returned to the pitch to warm up. However, when the match was planned to restart – 90 minutes after the original delay – only the Nice players were on the pitch, forcing to the referee to blow for full-time.

The Marseille President Pablo Longoria said: “We need to set precedents for French football. The referee was with us, he confirmed that to us, that safety was not assured. His decision was to abandon the match, but the LFP decided to restart the match. It is not acceptable for us.”

Nice were leading 1-0 at the time, thanks to a Kasper Dolberg goal, when the incident happened in the 75th minute.

League rules say if a team fails to fulfil a fixture, then the opposition will be awarded a 3-0 win but Marseille would be likely to appeal such a decision

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dimitri Payet
Person
Kasper Dolberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bt Sport#The Nice#Reuters Marseille#Udinese#French#Lfp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Public SafetyThe Guardian

Sydney gang rapist Mohammed Skaf set to be released on parole

Sydney gang rapist Mohammed Skaf could be released on parole within days, after the New South Wales government said it would not oppose a decision to free him. Skaf, 38, has spent two decades in prison and been denied parole several times since 2018 when he was first eligible for release.
Congress & CourtsThe Guardian

US supreme court blocks Biden’s eviction moratorium

The US supreme court’s conservative majority is allowing evictions to resume across the United States, blocking the Biden administration from enforcing a temporary ban that was put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic. The court’s action ends protections for roughly 3.5 million people in the United States who said...
AnimalsThe Guardian

Experience: I was attacked by two sharks at once

It was a warm winter’s day in South Africa and I planned to go surfing at Nahoon Reef. I was 15 and had just finished my first day back at school after the winter break. The reef is famous among surfers for its powerful waves and popularity with sharks. If you see lots of birds diving into the reef or notice a strong fishy smell in the air, you should not surf there.
SoccerPosted by
AFP

Nice authorities announce stand closure and arrest after abandoned Marseille game

Local authorities in Nice on Monday ordered a four-match stand closure and local police arrested a man as investigations continued into the ugly incidents which led to the abandonment of Nice's weekend Ligue 1 match with Marseille. A 28-year-old man suspected of attacking a Marseille player was arrested and taken into custody on Monday evening, police and judicial sources told AFP.  The man was presumably a fan of the home team, the Nice prosecutor, Xavier Bonhomme, told AFP. Earlier his office announced that it had opened several investigations, notably for "throwing projectiles" and "aggravated violence".
Premier LeagueThe Independent

Nice vs Marseille: Chaos of fans storming pitch caught by supporter in stands

Footage filmed from the stands at the Allianz Riviera stadium shows the chaos as Nice fans stormed the pitch to attack Marseille players on Sunday evening. The incident, which has since been declared “an insult” to football by French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu, was sparked by Dimitri Payet throwing a bottle back into the crowd.
Soccerwashingtonnewsday.com

After bottles were thrown and ‘players were attacked,’ the game between Nice and Marseille was called off.

After bottles were thrown and ‘players were attacked,’ the game between Nice and Marseille was called off. The match between Nice and Marseille in the French Ligue 1 was called off on Sunday after home fans entered the pitch and fiercely challenged opposing player Dimitri Payet, who had tossed a bottle back into the crowd, before an ugly altercation erupted involving players and spectators.
SoccerTribal Football

Government weighs into Nice abandoned clash with Marseille

Dimitri Payet was hit by a bottle and threw it back into the crowd before fans stormed the pitch causing Nice v Marseille to be abandoned. Marseille's Payet was struck in the back by a bottle thrown from the home supporters as he went to take a corner. He launched...
Soccerwashingtonnewsday.com

Marseille Physio Suspended After French Mayhem, Nice Hit With Stadium Ban

Marseille Physio Suspended After French Mayhem, Nice Hit With Stadium Ban. Following the mayhem at a French Ligue 1 match between the two teams last weekend, Nice was ordered to play their next home game behind closed doors on Wednesday, while a member of Marseille’s backroom staff was suspended. Following...
POTUSThe Guardian

Capitol police officers sue Trump and far-right groups over 6 January attack

Capitol police officers who were attacked and beaten during the insurrection at the US Congress on 6 January by extremist supporters of Donald Trump filed a lawsuit on Thursday against the former Republican president, his ally Roger Stone and members of far-right extremist groups. The officers accused them of intentionally...
Presidential ElectionThe Guardian

Michel Barnier to run in French presidential election

The EU’s former chief negotiator on Brexit, Michel Barnier, plans to stand as a right-wing candidate against Emmanuel Macron in next year’s French presidential elections, saying that limiting immigration would be a key policy pledge. “In these grave times, I have taken the decision and have the determination to stand...
Grocery & SupermaketThe Guardian

Man charged with contaminating goods at London supermarkets

A 37-year-old man has been charged with contaminating or interfering with goods with intent at three supermarkets in west London. Leoaai Elghareeb, of Crabtree Lane, Fulham, is due to appear before Westminster magistrates court on Friday. Officers in forensic suits were seen at three stores – a Tesco Express, Little...

Comments / 0

Community Policy