How to Get Every Ending - 12 Minutes

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article*SPOILER ALERT* This 12 Minutes video guide includes every ending (real and fake) that unlocks an achievement. These endings are Listen, Coward, Groundhog, Confessed, Alone, Continue, and Mindfulness. Twelve Minutes is the time loop adventure game from Luis Antonio and Annapurna Interactive starring James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley, and Willem Dafoe. In this ending, you can "roll credits" a third way that varies from the "Alone" and "Continue" endings. 00:00 - Intro 00:51 - Listen Ending 01:02 - Coward Ending 02:22 - Groundhog Ending 03:28 - Confessed Ending 04:40 - Alone Ending 05:01 - Continue Ending 05:55 - Mindfulness Ending For more on Twelve Minutes, check out our full wiki on IGN @ https://www.ign.com/wikis/12-minutes/

