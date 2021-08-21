How to Get Every Ending - 12 Minutes

The Blaster Master Zero trilogy is finally complete, and if you want to save Eve and finally bring an end to the mutant menace, you’ll have to complete two steps to reach the true ending. Simply playing through Blaster Master Zero 3 isn’t enough — there’s a tricky step you need to complete mid-cutscene, which leads to an entire new area with multiple challenging boss fights. That’s the kind of bonus we like to see in a game, and if you’re playing Blaster Master Zero 3, you absolutely need to earn this extra ending… even if you have no idea what’s happening in the story. Trust me, that’s normal.