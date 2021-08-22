SEC Vs XRP: Is SEC Trying to Scam Ripple?

The “crypto” word remains to be one of the most talked-about topics in the world of digital finance. In fact, some virtual assets in the digital space perform so well that it catches the attention of the biggest countries worldwide. For instance, the U.S.Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) assaulting the Ripple (XRP) crypto-asset against its operation in the U.S. Indeed, this issue about the U.S. SEC and Ripple is one of the hottest topics in the crypto space.