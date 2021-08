Gerard Pique has insisted that Barcelona "will have fun this year" and "compete for all the trophies" despite the departure of Lionel Messi. Barca impressed in a 4-2 win over Real Sociedad on Sunday in their first match of the new LaLiga season. Pique opened the scoring and Martin Braithwaite found the net twice, while substitute Sergi Roberto scored in added time after Julen Lobete and Mikel Oyarzabal had put La Real back in the game.