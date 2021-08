Juventus commence their Serie A campaign as they travel to Udinese on Sunday evening. The Old Lady go into the new season hoping for a much improved performance, having only just secured Champions League football with a fourth-placed finish. The man tasked with getting Juve back to the summit of Italian football is the returning Massimiliano Allegri, who has seen his side pick up three wins in four pre-season friendlies, including an impressive 3-1 triumph over Atalanta last time out.