Years in the making, Circling Raven ready to host Symetra Tour event

Empordà Golf Resort in Spain has been chosen to host two European Challenge Tour events this autumn following an unavoidable change to the schedule caused by the pandemic. The 36-hole resort in the Costa Brava region will host the Empordà Challenge from October 14-17, closely followed by the Costa Brava Challenge the week after from October 19-22. They replace two events that were due to be held in China, the Hainan Open and the Foshan Open.