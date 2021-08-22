Years in the making, Circling Raven ready to host Symetra Tour event
Circling Raven Golf Club debuted in 2003, and its creative layout nestled among 620 scenic acres was an immediate hit with area golfers. This week, the course joins select company as the site of a professional tour event with 132 women golfers looking to join the LPGA Tour set to compete at the inaugural Circling Raven Championship, Aug. 23-29. The 54-hole tournament Friday through Sunday will be the 16th of 20 events this season on the Symetra Tour, the qualifying tour of the LPGA.www.spokesman.com
