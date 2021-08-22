Outcomes For MCL Patients and Impact of Relapse Timing After Transplant on OS

The panel of experts comment on the role of transplant in patients with myelodysplastic syndrome. Gail Roboz, MD: the softening of the marrow concept, this is a particularly challenging one to figure out, but actually, I would argue that that challenge extends to you've got blasts of 7, you've got blasts of 11, you've got blasts of 14. We are still in the lousy data zone about figuring out what actually are we doing with hypomethylating agents before patients going on to myeloablative therapies. I am not talking about 75-year-olds now. I'm talking about younger patients who are intended to have myeloablative or nearly myeloablative therapies. The transplanters, again, depending on their mood and where you are, it needs to be two. It needs to be three. It needs to be five. I can generally give them whatever number they want without even looking under the microscope, but that's a different problem. I think that the goal is here, are we helping people do the data from the hutch? Do we have to give therapy of any sort, chemotherapy hypomethylating agents? If you have a patient who doesn't have 20% blast, but who has between 5% and 20% blasts and is going on to an Allo, does that patient get treated first or not. Amy of the soften the marrow group I imagine is going to say yes. How soft, what is the flame under that satay? How much are you softening it? What number has to happen or how many cycles have to happen before that patient gets transplanted?