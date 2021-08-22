Cowboys legend Jason Witten’s new journey underway as Liberty Christian football coach

In addition to being one of the most decorated pass-catchers in NFL history (his 1,228 career catches are the fourth-most ever), former Cowboys and Raiders tight end Jason Witten has also been an incredibly reliable source of unintentional humor, from wearing one of the most obvious toupees in recent memory on Monday Night Football (where his bland analysis also made him the butt of jokes) to his laughable 5.3 yards per reception last season. Needless to say, when Witten came up in conversation Monday on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, Le Batard and the gang had plenty of fun at the 39-year-old’s expense.