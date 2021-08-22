Cancel
Shin Megami Tensei V Daily Demon Video #67 Showcases Vishnu The Preserver

By Orpheus Joshua
noisypixel.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe official Youtube channel for Atlus Japan has shared the 67th Daily Demon video for the upcoming Shin Megami Tensei V. This entry highlights the legendary Hindu God, Vishnu. He is a prominent figure in Hindu myth and is also known as the Preserver, who aims to grant the world balance. Alongside the numerous tales detailing his heroic exploits, Vishnu is labeled to judge if humanity has been collectively good or evil after an inestimable amount of time.

