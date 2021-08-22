Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brookville, IN

Thomas Wilson, age 81 – Brookville

By Cook-Rosenberger Funeral Home
WRBI Radio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas F. Wilson, of Brookville, was born on June 2, 1940, in Cincinnati, a son to Lester and Margaret Wuestefelt Wilson, and the stepson of Ed Pflum. He married Sally Sellers on January 13, 1968, and together they raised 4 children. Tom was a member of the Holy Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Cedar Grove. While living in New Trenton, Tom was one of the co-founders of the New Trenton Volunteer Fire Department. In 1970 and 1971, he spent many hours at his own garage (Stateline Garage in Harrison, OH) building their first fire equipment with a small crew of dedicated men. He was very proud of their accomplishments. He spent several years thereafter as the Fire Chief. On Saturday, August 21, 2021, at the age of 81, Tom passed away peacefully at home with his loved ones by his side.

wrbiradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brookville, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Obituaries
Batesville, IN
Obituaries
City
Cedar Grove, IN
City
Batesville, IN
City
Osgood, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas F. Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stateline Garage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
NBC News

Hurricane Ida expected to rapidly intensify; Louisiana residents urged to finish preparations today

Hurricane Ida is expected to rapidly intensify as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico toward coastal Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm, currently a Category 1, battered parts of Cuba on Friday. It could become a life-threatening Category 4 when it makes landfall in Louisiana on Sunday evening — 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina devasted a large part of the Gulf Coast.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy