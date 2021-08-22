Thomas Wilson, age 81 – Brookville

Thomas F. Wilson, of Brookville, was born on June 2, 1940, in Cincinnati, a son to Lester and Margaret Wuestefelt Wilson, and the stepson of Ed Pflum. He married Sally Sellers on January 13, 1968, and together they raised 4 children. Tom was a member of the Holy Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Cedar Grove. While living in New Trenton, Tom was one of the co-founders of the New Trenton Volunteer Fire Department. In 1970 and 1971, he spent many hours at his own garage (Stateline Garage in Harrison, OH) building their first fire equipment with a small crew of dedicated men. He was very proud of their accomplishments. He spent several years thereafter as the Fire Chief. On Saturday, August 21, 2021, at the age of 81, Tom passed away peacefully at home with his loved ones by his side.