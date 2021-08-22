Cancel
Iredell County, NC

Officials identify swimmer who drowned at Davidson College Lake Campus

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities are investigating after a swimmer drowned in Lake Norman in Iredell County on Sunday afternoon.

The Mount Mourne Fire Department responded to Lake Campus Drive near the Davidson College Lake Campus around 3 p.m. for reports of a missing swimmer. Officials began searching the area and the victim was found about 45 minutes later.

[ ALSO READ: 2 family members drown after being caught in rip current near Oak Island pier ]

Iredell County EMS pronounced the victim dead at the scene. She was identified on Monday as 37-year-old Whitney Brooke Wilkins of Greenville, South Carolina.

Davidson College officials told Channel 9 that the woman was not a student there. In a letter to students, Davidson College informed them of the incident and school officials said Davidson College Lake Campus will be closed until Monday.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission are investigating the drowning and no other details have been released.

Return to this story for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Dry drowning vs secondary drowning: what’s the difference?)

