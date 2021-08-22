Cancel
Politics

Iowa GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds shows Kristi Noem how and why to accept refugees from Afghanistan

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur Gov. Kristi Noem harshly rejected the notion of South Dakota accepting refugees from Afghanistan a few days ago, telling Dakota News Now, “I don’t have the confidence (in the Biden Administration) today because they haven’t said they are going to vet them. They haven’t laid out the process, and been transparent about how they would identify the refugees, and determine the difference between them (those who served alongside the United States military) and known terrorists, that are on our watchlist.”

Iowa StateHawk Eye

Iowans sue Gov. Kim Reynolds over canceled federal unemployment benefits

A group of Iowans are suing Gov. Kim Reynolds over her decision to end a set of federal unemployment benefit programs early, saying they — and other eligible Iowans — should be paid the money. Reynolds, a Republican, ended Iowa's participation in three federal pandemic unemployment programs in June —...
Iowa StateHawk Eye

Iowa mother sues Gov. Kim Reynolds, state over mask mandate ban for schools

A mother of two children in the Council Bluffs Community School District has sued the state of Iowa over a law that bans mask mandates in public schools. Frances Parr, the mother of twin boys who would have been starting first grade in the district this fall, filed the lawsuit in Polk County District Court Monday. The boys are currently being home-schooled.
Iowa StateKGLO News

Ernst and Reynolds say Iowa preparing to welcome Afghan refugees

DES MOINES — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and U.S. Senator Joni Ernst say preparations are underway to help Afghan refugees settle in Iowa. Ernst has been working to secure Special Immigrant Visas for Afghans who helped the U.S. military. “We are pushing, pushing, pushing to get as many Afghans out...
U.S. Politicssdstandardnow.com

Kristi Noem forsakes compassion and common sense, rejects Afghan refugees on flimsy political grounds.

It comes as no surprise that our Gov. Kristi Noem sees a political opening in one of the gravest humanitarian crises of our generation. There will soon be tens of thousands of refugees from Afghanistan seeking a home in the United States, but Noem is reluctant to allow South Dakota to be part of the sheltering process. Regardless of how you feel about President Biden’s handling of the situation, summarily ending a two-decade military presence begun during the G.W. Bush administration, the outcome has resulted in a human catastrophe. Rather than being among the first to offer aid, Noem says no and ignorantly blames the Joe Biden administration for being the cause of her reluctance.
Iowa Statercreader.com

Gov Kim Reynolds Declares Today “Solar Day in Iowa”

DES MOINES, IOWA (August 18, 2021) — Governor Kim Reynolds has declared August 18 as “Solar Day in Iowa.” To celebrate, solar-industry leaders and supporters gathered today for “Solar Day at the Iowa State Fair” for a live reading of the Governor’s proclamation by Lieutenant Gov Adam Gregg. “Iowa leads...
Georgia Statenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Gov. Kemp signals he may be open to accepting refugees in Georgia

WASHINGTON — The first U.S. stop for the nearly 2,000 Afghan interpreters and other refugees evacuated so far amid the collapse of the Afghan government has been central Virginia’s Fort Lee military base. Tapped for its East Coast location and its ability to quickly ramp up to serve as a...
Iowa Statenonpareilonline.com

Grassley and Reynolds: Iowa working to relocate Afghan refugees

U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, said state and federal officials must and are working to resettle Afghan refugees fleeing the rapid collapse and takeover of the country’s government and armed forces by the Taliban. “(Iowa) Gov. (Kim) Reynolds made very clear today that in the spirit of (former Iowa Gov.)...

