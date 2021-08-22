Iowa GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds shows Kristi Noem how and why to accept refugees from Afghanistan
Our Gov. Kristi Noem harshly rejected the notion of South Dakota accepting refugees from Afghanistan a few days ago, telling Dakota News Now, “I don’t have the confidence (in the Biden Administration) today because they haven’t said they are going to vet them. They haven’t laid out the process, and been transparent about how they would identify the refugees, and determine the difference between them (those who served alongside the United States military) and known terrorists, that are on our watchlist.”www.sdstandardnow.com
Comments / 1