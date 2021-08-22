Iowa GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds shows Kristi Noem how and why to accept refugees from Afghanistan

It comes as no surprise that our Gov. Kristi Noem sees a political opening in one of the gravest humanitarian crises of our generation. There will soon be tens of thousands of refugees from Afghanistan seeking a home in the United States, but Noem is reluctant to allow South Dakota to be part of the sheltering process. Regardless of how you feel about President Biden’s handling of the situation, summarily ending a two-decade military presence begun during the G.W. Bush administration, the outcome has resulted in a human catastrophe. Rather than being among the first to offer aid, Noem says no and ignorantly blames the Joe Biden administration for being the cause of her reluctance.