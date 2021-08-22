Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Drunk Uncle Stunts’ Bold, BOLD 2021 Oregon Football Predictions

allfans.co
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd lo, my friends, here we are, not only less than fourteen days from the official start of the 2021 Oregon Ducks Football Season, but we’re also on the cusp of yet another glorious edition of the true ‘Murican National Pastime— predicting college football games. And what a spectacle it shall be! If the Coronavirus pandemic has shown us anything, it’s that You People have become even more neurotic and opinionated in the intervening months, which should make for lots of pissing and moaning thoughtful and lively debate!

allfans.co

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon College Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Ducks Football#Football Games#College Football#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLAthlonSports.com

College Football Starting QB Rankings for 2021 (Top 130)

With fall practice wrapping up, and Week 0/1 preparation beginning for all 130 college football teams, it's time to evaluate how every program looks at quarterback for the 2021 season. The FBS level lost a handful of big-time names from last year, including Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Zach Wilson, Kyle Trask and Mac Jones. However, the talent level remains high this season, as Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler and North Carolina's Sam Howell are likely first-round picks in next year's draft, and a wave of rising stars like Alabama's Bryce Young and Clemson's D.J. Uiagalelei are ready to emerge.
Michigan Statesaturdaytradition.com

5 bold predictions for Michigan State in 2021

Mel Tucker isn’t making any excuses for himself or his program. When he stood up at the podium at B1G Media Days in July, the Michigan State head coach said he wants to see significant improvement from his first year to his second. The Spartans are coming off a 2-5...
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Bold Predictions for Clemson Tigers in 2021

Season predictions can be quite repetitive when it comes to Clemson. With team that's won six consecutive ACC titles and made the same number of trips to the College Football Playoff, there simply aren't a ton of various outcomes to this season. Nobody with any sense is going to look...
Posted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

One bold prediction for every SEC team in 2021

It is wild to think that we are 10 days away from SEC football. It’s arguably been the busiest offseason in college football history, and the Southeastern Conference has been at the forefront of it. Texas and Oklahoma moving to the SEC in less than five seasons has definitely rattled the college football world. It’s been easy to forget with all of the NIL talk, as well as the potential college football playoff expansion that has just been looming in the background ever since the Texas and OU news broke during SEC media days.
NFLAP

Top SEC contenders breaking in new-ish quarterbacks

Alabama's primary challengers in the Southeastern Conference can't take too much heart from the Crimson Tide breaking in an inexperienced quarterback. They're in a similar boat. There is a new group of passers at the top of the league, but the same expectations exist. The SEC has won three of...
Houma, LAHouma Courier

Five bold predictions for the Houma area high school football season in 2021

With the high school football season upon us, it’s time to make some predictions. Here are five bold predictions heading into what should be an exciting season. HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:Here are the Bayou Region’s top seven returning quarterbacks for 2021 season. HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:Top Bayou Region high school football prospects...
NFLthedraftnetwork.com

TDN Fantasy: Fantasy Bold Predictions for the AFC Teams

It's predictions week on the TDN Fantasy podcast. Jaime has bold fantasy predictions for all the AFC teams, while Jake and Chris react to these predictions. TDN Fantasy provides the most relevant and useful Fantasy Football analysis and NFL betting advice. Hosts Paige Dimakos, Jake Arians, and Jaime Eisner bring years of experience in the fantasy football, sports gambling, and football analysis industries to their weekly podcasts and rankings for your fantasy team.
College SportsCBS Sports

College football games on CBS Sports Network -- Watch UConn vs. Fresno State live stream, TV channel

College football is finally back, and while the Week 0 slate is just a sampling of what's to come, it's nonetheless a special moment for those who have been yearning for the sport's return. Of the five games on Saturday's slate, two will be televised on CBS Sports Network and feature high-caliber quarterbacks who are leading teams with lofty aspirations in the Mountain West.
Auburn, ALPosted by
FanSided

Auburn football issues late offer to 2022 4-star offensive tackle

The recruiting game is still on in regards to Auburn football’s recruiting class of 2022. Though the Tigers are no longer at the bottom of the barrel in the SEC when it comes to rankings, the second-to-last place isn’t much better. However, Harsin and his inaugural coaching staff are still fighting for top players in the class of 2022.
Nebraska Statesaturdaytradition.com

5 bold predictions for Nebraska in 2021

This doesn’t really need to be repeated again, but the 2021 season is a big one in Lincoln. Scott Frost is 12-20 in his first three seasons at Nebraska and there have been no postseason appearances. The good news? The Huskers easily have their most talented and most experienced team heading into the 2021 season. Will that finally translate to hitting at least 6 victories and returning to a bowl game?
College SportsGamingToday

Best Win Total Bets For 2021-22 College Football Season

We’ll cross our collective fingers that there are no COVID-related stoppages during this 2021 college football season, because there’s danger in betting the high side on any team in the win total game since the danger of cancellations still looms over the college football world. For the sake of talking...
University Park, TXDallas News

Will Jordan Kerley be a breakout weapon for SMU in 2021? Transfer WR turned heads in fall camp

UNIVERSITY PARK — On paper, the wide receiver room undoubtedly will be a strength for SMU heading into the 2021 season. Reggie Roberson Jr., even after a season-ending knee injury, was recently named a Top 100 player in college football by ESPN. Senior Danny Gray is on the radar of NFL teams, and Rashee Rice has over 1,000 yards in two seasons at SMU, making him a prime candidate for a breakout junior season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy