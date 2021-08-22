Drunk Uncle Stunts’ Bold, BOLD 2021 Oregon Football Predictions

It is wild to think that we are 10 days away from SEC football. It’s arguably been the busiest offseason in college football history, and the Southeastern Conference has been at the forefront of it. Texas and Oklahoma moving to the SEC in less than five seasons has definitely rattled the college football world. It’s been easy to forget with all of the NIL talk, as well as the potential college football playoff expansion that has just been looming in the background ever since the Texas and OU news broke during SEC media days.