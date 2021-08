Since the beginning of May, the Braves rotation has been among the best in baseball from top to bottom. Charlie Morton and Drew Smyly have been playing up to the contracts they received over the winter, and Max Fried has regained form since coming back from the IL, once again looking like one of the best pitchers in the NL. Once Ian Anderson returns, which he’s expected to this weekend, this group will be locked and loaded for the stretch run, but we can’t forget about all of the other young arms that have kept this group afloat to this point.