Gar and I are still married after 42 years, even after spending two winters in a 30-foot camper. I’m guessing, the only thing that keeps us from murdering each other is neither one wants to clean up the mess. I think we’ll make it another year or two, but there’s no guarantees. Not that we’re in ill health, no, it’s more sinister than that. Sometimes when he asks what’s for dinner, visions of sugarplums dance in my head, but in actuality, it’s his head bobbing without a body, because I’ve about had it with him not learning how to cook now that he’s semi-retired. And I’ll tell you another thing for free; he has the audacity to make quips like, “This potato salad is a little mustardy.” Like he has a food prep opinion I value.