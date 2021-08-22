Arkansas reports 1,229 new COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths as surge continues

Arkansas reported Sunday that 29 more Arkansans died due to COVID-19, as the state saw 1,229 new cases.

The Arkansas Department of Health's report also showed that 7 additional Arkansans have become hospitalized due to the virus.

Governor Asa Hutchinson said that vaccination rates are similar to last week and emphasized the importance of receiving a vaccine to ensure a safer environment for children in school.

"New cases and active cases are down from last week. Vaccinations are nearly the same as last Sunday, and this week we will continue our work to have a safe school year. These vaccines are keeping people out of the hospital, and it's so important to get the shot," Hutchinson said.

