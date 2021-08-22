Xbox And Special Olympics To Host Gaming For Inclusion Event

It is natural for players to wonder if they can play Madden 22 on Xbox Game Pass. When it comes to the NFL, there’s nothing quite like the annual Madden football game. Now in its 22nd edition, Madden NFL 22 has made some changes to improve your gaming experience and, hopefully, your knowledge of the rules of the game. From improved animations to revamped defensive playbooks, there’s a lot going on in the newest version of this acclaimed franchise. In addition to all the usual refinements and improvements that you expect from an annual sports franchise, this year brings with it plenty of new features that make the game both more realistic and more fun than ever before. However, will it be on Xbox Game Pass?