Xbox And Special Olympics To Host Gaming For Inclusion Event

noobfeed.com
 6 days ago

The Gaming for Inclusion event, a virtual esports competition aimed at increasing accessibility around games and sports, is a collaboration between Xbox and Special Olympics. Gaming for Inclusion will take place on the Xbox Twitch channel and the Special Olympics YouTube channel between September 12 and 18, according to an Xbox Wire blog post. Tournaments in Rocket League, Forza Motorsport 7, and Madden NFL 22 will be held during the event. Jayson Tatum of the NBA, NFL great Jamaal Charles, and numerous WWE Superstars will be in attendance.

