Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Bayern sets scoring record, Nagelsmann enjoys 1st league win

Derrick
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich set a European scoring record as it beat Cologne 3-2 for its first Bundesliga win under new coach Julian Nagelsmann on Sunday. Serge Gnabry scored twice and Robert Lewandowski got the other goal to ensure Bayern became the only team among Europe’s top five leagues to have scored in 74 consecutive games in all competitions. That run started after a 0-0 draw with Leipzig in February 2020, when Nagelsmann was in charge of Leipzig. Bayern previously shared the record with Real Madrid.

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serge Gnabry
Person
Robert Lewandowski
Person
Julian Nagelsmann
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bayern Munich#Real Madrid#Ap#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Soccerchatsports.com

Nagelsmann: Bayern Munich's Super Cup win doesn't belong to me

Bayern Munich head coach Julian Nagelsmann has downplayed his role in a slump-busting 3-1 German Super Cup win over Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, as he acknowledged his side earned its place in the final because of last season's performances under predecessor Hansi Flick. The victory and accompanying trophy were much-needed...
SoccerSanta Maria Times

Nagelsmann says Bayern struggling to find new signings

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Bayern Munich is having a difficult time finding players to sign because of the current economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, coach Julian Nagelsmann said Monday. “We could not spend all the money we would like to spend,” Nagelsmann said ahead of his team’s German...
Soccerchatsports.com

Lewandowski transfer talk addressed by Bayern Munich boss Nagelsmann

The Bundesliga heavyweights have seen unwelcome exit rumours rage around their prolific striker, but they are paying little attention to them. Julian Nagelsmann is unfazed by the speculation suggesting Robert Lewandowski is looking for a way out of Bayern Munich, with the prolific Polish striker offering no indication to his manager that he wants a move.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Borussia Dortmund 1-3 Bayern Munich: Robert Lewandowski scores double to clinch the German Super Cup to give Julian Nagelsmann his first trophy since his appointment as manager

Robert Lewandowski scored twice for Bayern Munich to beat Borussia Dortmund 3-1 in the German Super Cup and give coach Julian Nagelsmann his first win in charge on Tuesday. The Poland star, who scored a record 41 goals in the Bundesliga last season, opened the scoring in the 41st minute and got the decisive third goal in the 74th after Marco Reus had pulled one back for Dortmund.
Premier LeagueCharlotteObserver.com

MATCHDAY: Man U, Chelsea seek 2nd wins; Bayern chases 1st

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham all play their first away games of the Premier League season as they seek second straight wins. United — fresh from thrashing Leeds 5-1 — heads to Southampton, which is reeling after a poor finish to last season and an opening 3-1 loss at Everton last weekend. Chelsea visits Arsenal in a London derby and could hand a debut to Romelu Lukaku. Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo returns to Wolverhampton, where he coached for four years before leaving at the end of last season.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

'It's not easy to spend loads of money, we're not in the Premier League!': Julian Nagelsmann takes a swipe at big spending of Man City, Chelsea and United in moan about Bayern Munich's lack of new signings

Julian Nagelsmann has taken a dig at the mega-money signings arriving at Premier League clubs this summer. The summer transfer window has seen Premier League giants, including Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United, make moves for big stars with even bigger price tags. Manchester City's £100million move for former Aston...
SoccerTribal Football

Watch: Nagelsmann urges Bayern Munich fans to stop whistling Sane

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann urges home fans to stop whistling Leroy Sane. Former Manchester City winger Sane was jeered by his own Bayern fans during their narrow victory over FC Koln on the weekend. The Germany international has battled for consistency since his move from City last year. After...
Soccerchatsports.com

Choupo-Moting scores four as Bayern Munich hammer Bremer SV 12-0 in DFB Pokal

The Cameroon star opened his goal account for the 2021-22 campaign in style at the Weser-Stadion. Eric Choupo-Moting scored four goals and provided three assists as Bayern Munich battered fifth-tier Bremer SV 12-0 in a DFB Pokal encounter. After coming off the bench in the Bavarians' first three matches of...
UEFAPosted by
FanSided

Bayern Munich renew rivalry with Barcelona in Champions League

The Champions League football is all set to resume after the first international break of the season in September. Bayern Munich will be looking to make amends after failing to defend the title last season, courtesy of narrow defeat on away goals against Paris Saint-Germain in the quarterfinal. UEFA held...
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

New boss Flick recalls Reus in his first Germany squad

Berlin (AFP) – New Germany coach Hansi Flick has recalled forward Marco Reus and named three uncapped players in his first squad for next week’s World Cup qualifiers. Flick has replaced Joachim Loew, who stepped down after 15 years in charge following Euro 2020 where Germany lost to England in the last 16.
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Coman to return for Bayern, Nagelsmann backs Sane to regain form

Berlin (AFP) – Kingsley Coman is expected to return from injury for Bayern Munich this weekend, while head coach Julian Nagelsmann is backing Leroy Sane to rediscover his best form on the left wing for the Bundesliga giants. Coman sat out last Sunday’s 3-2 win over Cologne with a knock,...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man Utd made attempt for Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich

Manchester United made an attempt to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich. BILD says United made a move for the Germany international earlier this summer in their search for a new midfield addition. But Kimmich refused to consider leaving Bayern. Instead, the midfielder signed a new contract to 2025, extending...

Comments / 0

Community Policy