Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Road closures due to flooding ---a short list that is growing fast

greenburghny.com
 6 days ago

Roads in Greenburgh are closing due to flooding. We anticipate more street closures in the coming hours... stay home!. Recycling not cancelled garbage not cancelled tomorrow. Today's storm hasn't caused many power outages (only one outage reported so far and Con Ed sent crews to repair). But...we are now experiencing flooding problems around town. And some road closures. Because the rain is coming down so fast this list is probably going to change quickly - with more and more street closures. Advice: Stay home. We anticipate heavy rains for at least a few hours.

www.greenburghny.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Closures#Manhattan#Oak#S Storm#Short List
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Recycling
Related
Iowa StateKIMT

Multiple roads closed in north Iowa due to flooding

The effect of severe thunderstorms in recent days has forced multiple road closures. In Michell County, a portion of Highway 9 is blocked due to flooding. In Chickasaw County, roads on closed on Highway 18 near New Hampton and Fredericksburg. Here’s the information from the Iowa DOT:. Roads closed: Between...

Comments / 0

Community Policy