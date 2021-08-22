Road closures due to flooding ---a short list that is growing fast

Roads in Greenburgh are closing due to flooding. We anticipate more street closures in the coming hours... stay home!. Recycling not cancelled garbage not cancelled tomorrow. Today's storm hasn't caused many power outages (only one outage reported so far and Con Ed sent crews to repair). But...we are now experiencing flooding problems around town. And some road closures. Because the rain is coming down so fast this list is probably going to change quickly - with more and more street closures. Advice: Stay home. We anticipate heavy rains for at least a few hours.