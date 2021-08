Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is eager to get Aaron Ramsdale's signing completed. The Sheffield United goalkeeper has passed a medical and set to ink terms with Arsenal today. Arteta said, "It's what we want, it's always been the case a this club, we will have two different profiles and two different stages in their career. Aaron [Ramsdale] is a talented young keeper with huge experience and has international experience for England. He will bring competition and that's what we want to create - healthy competition, quality competition in every position. We identified Aaron as the ideal option."