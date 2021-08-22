Hurricane Henri forces Yankees-Twins to postpone Sunday's game
Hurricane Henri forced the Yankees to cancel Sunday’s game against the Twins because of the threat of severe weather. The game will be made up Sept. 13 at Yankee Stadium. Fans holding paid tickets for Sunday’s postponed game may use them for the rescheduled game on Monday, Sept. 13, or exchange them for tickets to a similar regular season game at Yankee Stadium as described in the Yankees’ rain check policy, which may be found at www.yankees.com/raincheck.www.arcamax.com
