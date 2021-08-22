Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

Dylan Hernández: Reality hit Manny Pacquiao after bruising loss, and he handled it with dignity

 6 days ago

LAS VEGAS — An assembly line of mediocre opponents kept alive the fantasy in recent years, but reality became inescapable for Manny Pacquiao on Saturday night. What was made obvious in a unanimous-decision loss to Yordenis Ugas crushed the 42-year-old Pacquiao, his heartbreak betrayed by the shakiness of his voice. The majority of the 17,438 fans in T-Mobile Arena shared his disappointment.

