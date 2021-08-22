Cancel
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel tests positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining pending further testing

By Orlando Sentinel
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, TENN. — Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has quarantined pending further testing. Vrabel told reporters he had a sore throat and an earache. He went to the team headquarters Sunday morning to be tested, and the result came back positive. He originally was scheduled to meet with reporters in person, but the availability was pushed back an hour and conducted remotely by Zoom.

