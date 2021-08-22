IndyCar title race flips after leader Alex Palou crashes at Gateway

MADISON, ILL. — The IndyCar championship flipped leaders Saturday night when Alex Palou was collected in a three-car accident that included teammate Scott Dixon. Palou took a 21-point lead into World Wide Technology Raceway outside St. Louis and had to start 21st because of a penalty for his third unapproved engine change of the season. The Spaniard quickly picked his way through the field and was up to 10th on a restart just 65 laps into the 260-lap race.